ETV Bharat / state

Congress Sarpanch Accused Of Stabbing Youth To Death In Punjab's Gurdaspur

The victim Bikram Singh (L) and his family mourning after his death ( ETV Bharat )

Dera Baba Nanak: Punjab Police have detained several suspects, including a village sarpanch, for questioning in Gurdaspur district after a youth was stabbed to death in Paracha village, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim, Bikram Singh alias Bikku, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Amritsar following the assault near Fatehgarh Churian on Tuesday.

Police said that Bikram’s family accused the sarpanch of attacking him with his associates over a long-standing personal dispute. Bikram’s brother, Jagroop Singh, told the police that the village head, who is affiliated with the Congress party, had harboured a grudge against Bikram for a prolonged period.

“The accused had been waiting for an opportunity to target his brother for several days,” they quoted Jagroop as saying.

According to police, Bikram was attacked by a group with sharp-edged weapons on Tuesday evening when he was returning home to Paracha village after completing work in Fatehgarh Churian.