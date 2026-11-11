Congress Sarpanch Accused Of Stabbing Youth To Death In Punjab's Gurdaspur
Punjab Police detained suspects, including a Congress-affiliated sarpanch, after youth Bikram Singh was fatally stabbed in Gurdaspur village over an old personal dispute.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
Dera Baba Nanak: Punjab Police have detained several suspects, including a village sarpanch, for questioning in Gurdaspur district after a youth was stabbed to death in Paracha village, officials said on Wednesday.
The victim, Bikram Singh alias Bikku, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Amritsar following the assault near Fatehgarh Churian on Tuesday.
Police said that Bikram’s family accused the sarpanch of attacking him with his associates over a long-standing personal dispute. Bikram’s brother, Jagroop Singh, told the police that the village head, who is affiliated with the Congress party, had harboured a grudge against Bikram for a prolonged period.
“The accused had been waiting for an opportunity to target his brother for several days,” they quoted Jagroop as saying.
According to police, Bikram was attacked by a group with sharp-edged weapons on Tuesday evening when he was returning home to Paracha village after completing work in Fatehgarh Churian.
"The sarpanch and several of his associates ambushed him at a turn near the village and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, leaving him critically injured. Passersby and family members rushed him to a hospital in Amritsar for emergency care, where doctors declared him dead,” they said, citing a complaint by the family, who demanded strict action against the attackers.
The formal complaint was registered at the Malewal police post, which operates within the limits of the Dera Baba Nanak police station.
Nand Lal Bhatti, in-charge of the post, confirmed receiving the complaint from the family accusing the sarpanch and his associates of the attack. “We are recording statements from the deceased’s family and will take appropriate legal action based on the investigation,” he said.
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