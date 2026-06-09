ETV Bharat / state

Congress Rushes Madhya Pradesh MLAs To Karnataka Amid Fear Of Cross-Voting In RS Polls

Bhopal: The BJP's decision to field a third candidate from Madhya Pradesh for the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections seems to have rattled Congress, as it is preparing to send almost all MLAs to Karnataka. However, a few senior MLAs are expected to remain in Bhopal for coordination.

While most of the MLAs remain tight-lipped, some said they were going for personal reasons with their families. It has been learnt that Congress MLAs were summoned to Opposition leader Umang Singhar's bungalow, where a strategy was finalised to sequester the legislators for the next 10 days and has submitted it to the high command in Delhi.

Upon receiving the nod, the MLAs will head to either Telangana or Karnataka, with the latter being the more likely destination. "We will proceed in accordance with the decision of the Central leadership. All our MLAs are united and have complete faith in the party. The MLAs are being pressurised. However, Congress workers stand firmly with the party and our candidate Meenakshi Natarajan will win," Leader of Opposition in the assembly Umang Singhar said.

MLA Anubha Munjare said they are constantly receiving calls from BJP leaders. "These calls could be an attempt to exert pressure. We are not answering them. Some leaders have even been offered as much as Rs five crore," she added.

However, MLA Nitendra Singh Rathore said no such offer was made and that Congress MLAs are ideologically committed to the party.

With the ruling BJP commanding a strong majority in the 230-member state Assembly, the party is eyeing a clean sweep of all three seats, prompting the Congress to take extraordinary measures to safeguard its lone candidate Meekashi Natrajan's prospects.