Congress Rushes Madhya Pradesh MLAs To Karnataka Amid Fear Of Cross-Voting In RS Polls
The decision was prompted by the BJP's fielding of a third candidate despite not having the requisite numbers. Congress alleges that legislators are being pressured.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Bhopal: The BJP's decision to field a third candidate from Madhya Pradesh for the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections seems to have rattled Congress, as it is preparing to send almost all MLAs to Karnataka. However, a few senior MLAs are expected to remain in Bhopal for coordination.
While most of the MLAs remain tight-lipped, some said they were going for personal reasons with their families. It has been learnt that Congress MLAs were summoned to Opposition leader Umang Singhar's bungalow, where a strategy was finalised to sequester the legislators for the next 10 days and has submitted it to the high command in Delhi.
Upon receiving the nod, the MLAs will head to either Telangana or Karnataka, with the latter being the more likely destination. "We will proceed in accordance with the decision of the Central leadership. All our MLAs are united and have complete faith in the party. The MLAs are being pressurised. However, Congress workers stand firmly with the party and our candidate Meenakshi Natarajan will win," Leader of Opposition in the assembly Umang Singhar said.
MLA Anubha Munjare said they are constantly receiving calls from BJP leaders. "These calls could be an attempt to exert pressure. We are not answering them. Some leaders have even been offered as much as Rs five crore," she added.
However, MLA Nitendra Singh Rathore said no such offer was made and that Congress MLAs are ideologically committed to the party.
With the ruling BJP commanding a strong majority in the 230-member state Assembly, the party is eyeing a clean sweep of all three seats, prompting the Congress to take extraordinary measures to safeguard its lone candidate Meekashi Natrajan's prospects.
The BJP has nominated national general secretary Tarun Chugh, state unit secretary Rajneesh Agrawal, and Mahesh Kevat for the three seats. This move came after initial announcements for two candidates, with Kevat's name adding fresh intrigue.
On the other side, the Congress has fielded former Lok Sabha member Meenakshi Natarajan, a close associate of Rahul Gandhi, for the seat being vacated by senior leader Digvijaya Singh. All candidates have filed their nominations, setting the stage for a tough contest.
The BJP has 164 MLAs while the Congress has 64, with one seat held by the Bharat Adivasi Party and another vacant. While a candidate needs 58 first-preference votes to win a seat, the BJP's strength comfortably secures two seats with around 116 votes, leaving surplus votes that fall short of the threshold for the third by roughly 10.
This arithmetic has fuelled intense speculation about possible cross-voting from Congress ranks. Fearing poaching or inducements, the Congress leadership swung into action. Congress leaders have accused the BJP of undermining democratic norms by fielding a third candidate despite lacking the numbers on paper.
The BJP, however, remains confident, asserting that its organisational strength and groundwork will deliver all three seats. Senior party figures have hinted at strong internal support and potential backing beyond its own ranks. While the BJP aims for a decisive victory to bolster its position in the Upper House, the Congress is focused on protecting its single seat and maintaining internal discipline amid reported discontent over Natarajan's selection.
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