Gaurav Gogoi Can't Frame Baseless Allegations Against Himanta Biswa Sarma Until Further Court Order
Published : February 12, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia on Thursday stated that senior Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Jitendra Singh and Bhupesh Baghel have been restrained by a court in Guwahati on Wednesday from making defamatory statements against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The court order also asked a vernacular daily not to publish or circulate any further defamatory statements or materials against the Chief Minister.
This comes after Sarma, who is also a senior BJP leader, filed a 500 crore defamation case against Gogoi, Singh and Baghel for allegations against him and his family of owning 1200 bighas of land.
After hearing the petitioner's counsel, Civil Judge of Senior Division No. 1, Nayanjyoti Sarma, ordered an 'ad-interim injunction'. The order further stated that the court thinks that if an order of 'ad-interim injunction' is not passed, it will "defeat the justice, and there is every possibility of multiplicity of proceedings.
Saikia said the Chief Minister's counsel argued that the details of all properties and assets belonging to him and his family have been filed in the affidavits of all the elections he has contested since 2001.
Moreover, according to the rules of the Assam government, all ministers, including the Chief Minister, and senior government officials have to declare their assets annually, and Sarma has been doing it regularly. Saikia further mentioned that the Chief Minister has also been a regular income tax assessee for over 30 years.
It may be recalled that recently, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MP Gaurav Gogoi, along with Baghel and Jitendra Singh, had made explosive allegations, claiming that Sarma and his family owned benami properties as much as 12,000 bighas of land.
In the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections, Gogoi and the Congress leadership had been repeatedly targeting Sarma in public meetings and rallies, focusing their attacks on the alleged assets of his family. Following this, Sarma approached the court and, on February 10, filed a defamation suit seeking Rs 500 crore in damages.
Meanwhile, the court has fixed March 9 as the next date of hearing in the defamation case and has directed seven persons, including Gogoi, to appear in person before the court.
Saikia also explained that the "particular newspaper (name not mentioned) has been restrained from publishing any further reports on the issue it carried on February 5 until it appears before the court on March 9".
