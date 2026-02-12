ETV Bharat / state

Gaurav Gogoi Can't Frame Baseless Allegations Against Himanta Biswa Sarma Until Further Court Order

Guwahati: Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia on Thursday stated that senior Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Jitendra Singh and Bhupesh Baghel have been restrained by a court in Guwahati on Wednesday from making defamatory statements against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The court order also asked a vernacular daily not to publish or circulate any further defamatory statements or materials against the Chief Minister.

This comes after Sarma, who is also a senior BJP leader, filed a 500 crore defamation case against Gogoi, Singh and Baghel for allegations against him and his family of owning 1200 bighas of land.

After hearing the petitioner's counsel, Civil Judge of Senior Division No. 1, Nayanjyoti Sarma, ordered an 'ad-interim injunction'. The order further stated that the court thinks that if an order of 'ad-interim injunction' is not passed, it will "defeat the justice, and there is every possibility of multiplicity of proceedings.

Saikia said the Chief Minister's counsel argued that the details of all properties and assets belonging to him and his family have been filed in the affidavits of all the elections he has contested since 2001.

Moreover, according to the rules of the Assam government, all ministers, including the Chief Minister, and senior government officials have to declare their assets annually, and Sarma has been doing it regularly. Saikia further mentioned that the Chief Minister has also been a regular income tax assessee for over 30 years.