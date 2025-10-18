ETV Bharat / state

Congress Release Second List Ahead Of PM Modi's October 24 Campaign

In the latest list, the Congress party has fielded Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj, whereas it has announced Qamrul Hoda as the candidate from Kishanganj.

Congress
File photo of Congress's media chairperson Pawan Khera (IANS)
author img

By ANI

Published : October 18, 2025 at 11:28 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Patna: The contest for the Bihar Assembly elections is intensifying daily as the Congress party releases its second list amid the ongoing Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing crisis. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart his election campaign from October 24.

In the latest list, the Congress party has fielded Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj, whereas it has announced Qamrul Hoda as the candidate from Kishanganj. Irfan Alam, Jitender Yadav and Mohan Shrivasta will contest from Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town constituencies.

Congress's Pawan Khera said that everything within the Mahagathbandhan has been finalised, and he said that the announcement will be made at the right time and place.

"Everything has been finalised, only the announcement has to be made, which will be made at the right time," Pawan Khera told reporters on Saturday.

Khera also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his "Jungle Raj" statement and suggested that he look at the condition of his state.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath gives statements on 'Jungle raaj' here, first he should look at the condition in his state," he said.

This comes after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced on Saturday that it will contest the Bihar polls independently, rather than as part of the Mahagathbandhan. The announcement came after the Mahagathbandhan, which includes RJD and Congress, failed to seal a pact for the first phase of the Bihar polls, with the nomination process ending on Friday. The constituents of Mahagathbandhan are engaged in a "friendly fight" on some seats.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi To Begin Campaigning In Bengal After Bihar Polls

Congress A House Divided In Bihar, Disgruntled Leaders Question Ticket Distribution

TAGGED:

CONGRESS
CONGRESS BIHAR
MAHAGATHBANDHAN BIHAR
CONGRESS SECOND LIST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.