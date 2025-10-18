Congress Release Second List Ahead Of PM Modi's October 24 Campaign
In the latest list, the Congress party has fielded Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj, whereas it has announced Qamrul Hoda as the candidate from Kishanganj.
By ANI
Published : October 18, 2025 at 11:28 PM IST
Patna: The contest for the Bihar Assembly elections is intensifying daily as the Congress party releases its second list amid the ongoing Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing crisis. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart his election campaign from October 24.
In the latest list, the Congress party has fielded Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj, whereas it has announced Qamrul Hoda as the candidate from Kishanganj. Irfan Alam, Jitender Yadav and Mohan Shrivasta will contest from Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town constituencies.
Congress's Pawan Khera said that everything within the Mahagathbandhan has been finalised, and he said that the announcement will be made at the right time and place.
"Everything has been finalised, only the announcement has to be made, which will be made at the right time," Pawan Khera told reporters on Saturday.
Khera also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his "Jungle Raj" statement and suggested that he look at the condition of his state.
"UP CM Yogi Adityanath gives statements on 'Jungle raaj' here, first he should look at the condition in his state," he said.
This comes after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced on Saturday that it will contest the Bihar polls independently, rather than as part of the Mahagathbandhan. The announcement came after the Mahagathbandhan, which includes RJD and Congress, failed to seal a pact for the first phase of the Bihar polls, with the nomination process ending on Friday. The constituents of Mahagathbandhan are engaged in a "friendly fight" on some seats.