Congress Release Second List Ahead Of PM Modi's October 24 Campaign

Patna: The contest for the Bihar Assembly elections is intensifying daily as the Congress party releases its second list amid the ongoing Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing crisis. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart his election campaign from October 24.

In the latest list, the Congress party has fielded Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj, whereas it has announced Qamrul Hoda as the candidate from Kishanganj. Irfan Alam, Jitender Yadav and Mohan Shrivasta will contest from Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town constituencies.

Congress's Pawan Khera said that everything within the Mahagathbandhan has been finalised, and he said that the announcement will be made at the right time and place.

"Everything has been finalised, only the announcement has to be made, which will be made at the right time," Pawan Khera told reporters on Saturday.