ETV Bharat / state

Congress Rejects TMC Seat-Sharing Offer for Bengal By-Polls, To Fight Nandigram And Rejinagar Alone

Kolkata: The Congress has rejected a seat-sharing proposal offered by the Mamata camp for the Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly by-elections. Party sources claim that former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had contacted the Congress high command with a proposal to cede the Nandigram seat to them.

Sources said she spoke to KC Venugopal, the All India Congress Committee general secretary (Organisation), over the issue without any success. The Trinamool leadership, however, remains tight-lipped over the issuse

The party also claims it did not respond immediately to Mamata's proposal. Later, after consulting with the state Congress leadership, the high command decided to contest the elections independently rather than agreeing to a seat-sharing arrangement. Discussions with party workers and district-level leaders led a significant section of the state Congress leadership to conclude that the timing was not right for a seat-sharing deal with the Mamata camp.

According to the Congress, the Trinamool had proposed ceding the Nandigram seat in exchange for the Congress giving up the Rejinagar constituency in Murshidabad. Senior state Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya said, "Such a proposal was indeed made. However, the party workers do not want it. Consequently, we also feel that this is not the right time."

A section of the Congress argues that the party has long been engaged in waging political struggle against the Trinamool, which has played a role in weakening the Congress in Bengal. In this context, entering into a seat-sharing agreement with the Trinamool during a crucial by-election will send the wrong message to party workers and supporters.