Congress Rejects TMC Seat-Sharing Offer for Bengal By-Polls, To Fight Nandigram And Rejinagar Alone
Sources said Mamata spoke to KC Venugopal, the All India Congress Committee general secretary (Organisation), over the issue without any success.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 12:36 AM IST|
Updated : September 16, 2026 at 12:44 AM IST
Kolkata: The Congress has rejected a seat-sharing proposal offered by the Mamata camp for the Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly by-elections. Party sources claim that former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had contacted the Congress high command with a proposal to cede the Nandigram seat to them.
Sources said she spoke to KC Venugopal, the All India Congress Committee general secretary (Organisation), over the issue without any success. The Trinamool leadership, however, remains tight-lipped over the issuse
The party also claims it did not respond immediately to Mamata's proposal. Later, after consulting with the state Congress leadership, the high command decided to contest the elections independently rather than agreeing to a seat-sharing arrangement. Discussions with party workers and district-level leaders led a significant section of the state Congress leadership to conclude that the timing was not right for a seat-sharing deal with the Mamata camp.
According to the Congress, the Trinamool had proposed ceding the Nandigram seat in exchange for the Congress giving up the Rejinagar constituency in Murshidabad. Senior state Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya said, "Such a proposal was indeed made. However, the party workers do not want it. Consequently, we also feel that this is not the right time."
A section of the Congress argues that the party has long been engaged in waging political struggle against the Trinamool, which has played a role in weakening the Congress in Bengal. In this context, entering into a seat-sharing agreement with the Trinamool during a crucial by-election will send the wrong message to party workers and supporters.
There are also internal concerns within the Congress regarding the Trinamool's current political situation and organisational standing. As a result, a section of the state leadership is advocating for strengthening their own organisation and political base rather than joining hands with the Trinamool at this juncture.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Milan Pradhan—the Congress candidate for the Nandigram Assembly by-election—filed his nomination papers. He was accompanied by West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar, AICC in-charge for West Bengal Prakash Joshi, MP Isha Khan Choudhury, the Congress Legislature Party leader in the West Bengal assembly, and other party leaders.
Through this nomination, the Congress aims to convey the message that the people of Nandigram desire development and change. The party asserts that a new political dawn will arrive in Nandigram through the Congress.
Consequently, Mamata Banerjee's proposal for a seat-sharing arrangement before the by-election—and the Congress's rejection of it—has sparked fresh political speculation regarding the future equation between the two parties. It remains to be seen how significantly this rift impacts the electoral battle.
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