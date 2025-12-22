Congress Rejects SS-UBT's Appeal, To Go Solo In BMC Polls
The grand old party has been miffed over the coming together of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 8:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress has rejected Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s) request to reconsider joining an alliance with the latter and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the crucial January 15, 2026, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. However, the Congress has said that it was open for a post-poll pact, if needed, with the regional party.
The appeal was made by SS(UBT) MP and spokesperson on Monday, a day after the ruling alliance Mahayuti members BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) performed much better than the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar in the Maharashtra local body elections.
Raut said the coming together of the opposition was needed to defeat the BJP and its allies in the coming BMC elections.
"All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, recently announced that the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee will contest the BMC elections alone. That was a considered view after holding consultations with the workers. We stand by that decision. However, we may be open to a pact after the elections if needed," AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra UB Venkatesh told ETV Bharat.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi was formed in 2019 when BJP's old ally, Shiv Sena, joined hands with the Congress and undivided NCP and formed a government. Later, the undivided Shiv Sena was broken after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined hands with the BJP in 2022. The Shiv Sena (UBT) is headed by Uddhav Thackeray. The undivided NCP was also broken in 2023 when Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government led by BJP. Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar heads the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar.
The Congress, SS(UBT) and NCP-SP had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as the Maharashtra assembly elections together, but the grand old party had decided to go solo in the crucial BMC elections after Uddhav Thackeray decided to join hands with his estranged brother and MNS chief Raj Thackeray to secure their political turf in Mumbai.
"Our workers are very excited with the decision to contest the BMC elections alone. There has been an overwhelming response from ticket seekers as we received over 1600 applications for the 227 wards in the BMC. We have interviewed all the applicants over the past days and are in the process of shortlisting the names," Venkatesh said.
The AICC functionary said the Congress did well in the recent local body elections in Maharashtra which the grand old party won 41 mayoral posts across the state despite the constraints of resources against the money power unleashed by the ruling alliance Mahayuti.
"I am happy about the party’s performance in the local body elections. We were in the opposition and had to fight the polls with meagre resources. Yet, we won 41 mayoral posts. This shows the presence of the party in the state and gives us hope for a revival over the coming days. We have done better than our allies SS(UBT) and NCP-SP in the local body polls. We hope this trend will reflect in the BMC polls as well," said Venkatesh.
“We tried and did well in local body elections in Vidarbha, Nagpur, Chandrapur areas. Wherever it is possible we are working with our allies at the local level in the state, but Mumbai is a separate region," AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra Kunal Choudhary told ETV Bharat.
Congress insiders said the drubbing for SS(UBT) and NCP-SP had apparently dented their Maratha identity-based politics, which was hijacked by the rebel factions led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, respectively. In this backdrop, a BMC seat-sharing pact between the Thackeray brothers is likely to be announced on December 23, 2026.
To deal with the situation, the Congress has started reaching out to the north-Indians living in Mumbai to enlist the community’s support ahead of the BMC polls. AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande addressed a gathering of north-Indians living in the city on Sunday.
"It is essential to rise above politics and engage in serious dialogue and concrete solutions regarding the real issues faced by north Indian brothers and sisters living in Mumbai. With this very objective, the Congress Mumbai North Indian Cell released a people-centric manifesto based on public dialogue. The manifesto lists key issues such as policy for the hawkers, self-employment security, and a building for the migrants," Pande told ETV Bharat.
Even as the Congress rejected Sanjay Raut’s proposal to rethink an alliance for the BMC polls, the grand old party sought the support of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar to counter the impact of SS(UBT) and MNS coming together in Mumbai.
