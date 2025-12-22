ETV Bharat / state

Congress Rejects SS-UBT's Appeal, To Go Solo In BMC Polls

New Delhi: The Congress has rejected Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s) request to reconsider joining an alliance with the latter and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the crucial January 15, 2026, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. However, the Congress has said that it was open for a post-poll pact, if needed, with the regional party.

The appeal was made by SS(UBT) MP and spokesperson on Monday, a day after the ruling alliance Mahayuti members BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) performed much better than the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar in the Maharashtra local body elections.

Raut said the coming together of the opposition was needed to defeat the BJP and its allies in the coming BMC elections.

"All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, recently announced that the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee will contest the BMC elections alone. That was a considered view after holding consultations with the workers. We stand by that decision. However, we may be open to a pact after the elections if needed," AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra UB Venkatesh told ETV Bharat.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi was formed in 2019 when BJP's old ally, Shiv Sena, joined hands with the Congress and undivided NCP and formed a government. Later, the undivided Shiv Sena was broken after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined hands with the BJP in 2022. The Shiv Sena (UBT) is headed by Uddhav Thackeray. The undivided NCP was also broken in 2023 when Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government led by BJP. Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar heads the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar.

The Congress, SS(UBT) and NCP-SP had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as the Maharashtra assembly elections together, but the grand old party had decided to go solo in the crucial BMC elections after Uddhav Thackeray decided to join hands with his estranged brother and MNS chief Raj Thackeray to secure their political turf in Mumbai.

"Our workers are very excited with the decision to contest the BMC elections alone. There has been an overwhelming response from ticket seekers as we received over 1600 applications for the 227 wards in the BMC. We have interviewed all the applicants over the past days and are in the process of shortlisting the names," Venkatesh said.