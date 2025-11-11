ETV Bharat / state

Congress Rejects Exit Polls Predicting NDA Victory In Bihar, Claims INDIA Bloc Win

Voters stand in a queue holding their voter ID cards to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections at the Varda High School polling center in the Gaya Assembly constituency, Tuesday, November 11. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress rejected the various exit polls that predicted the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar and claimed the INDIA bloc will get a simple majority when the results are out on November 14.

Most of the exit polls released after phase 2 polling concluded in Bihar on November 11 predicted that the NDA was likely to get between 133 to 167 seats out of the total 243 seats, and the INDIA bloc was likely to be in the range of 70-90 seats. The halfway mark needed to form a government in Bihar is 122 seats.

The two-phased polling on Nov 6 and 11 saw both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc conduct an aggressive campaign. The INDIA bloc aims to dislodge the NDA, which has been in power in Bihar over the past 20 years, based on natural anti-incumbency and high polling in both phases.

The INDIA bloc was banking on the alleged vote theft and its social welfare guarantees, besides high polling in both phases, as indicators of a win in the elections, while the NDA sought votes in the name of continuity and stability.

“We don’t believe in these exit polls. We will wait for the final outcome on November 14. This was a vote for change. The vote theft issue flagged by our leader, Rahul Gandhi, was a major factor in this election. The poor and the marginalised groups came out to secure their right to vote. The INDIA bloc will get a simple majority and will form the next government,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.

According to the AICC functionary, the Congress, which had won 19 seats in the 2020 Bihar elections, will also improve its tally in 2025. The Congress had contested 70 seats in 2020 but settled for 61 seats in 2025 as new parties like vip and RLJP had to be included in the INDIA bloc seat-sharing.

“We will get between 20-25 seats,” said Pasi.

AICC secretary in charge of Bihar, Devendra Yadav, too shared the views of his colleague and claimed the INDIA bloc will form the next government in Bihar. He also rejected the exit polls, saying such surveys did not reflect the correct picture.