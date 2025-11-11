Congress Rejects Exit Polls Predicting NDA Victory In Bihar, Claims INDIA Bloc Win
The Grand Old Party termed exit polls as manipulative, but concern within a section over friendly fights.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 10:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress rejected the various exit polls that predicted the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar and claimed the INDIA bloc will get a simple majority when the results are out on November 14.
Most of the exit polls released after phase 2 polling concluded in Bihar on November 11 predicted that the NDA was likely to get between 133 to 167 seats out of the total 243 seats, and the INDIA bloc was likely to be in the range of 70-90 seats. The halfway mark needed to form a government in Bihar is 122 seats.
The two-phased polling on Nov 6 and 11 saw both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc conduct an aggressive campaign. The INDIA bloc aims to dislodge the NDA, which has been in power in Bihar over the past 20 years, based on natural anti-incumbency and high polling in both phases.
The INDIA bloc was banking on the alleged vote theft and its social welfare guarantees, besides high polling in both phases, as indicators of a win in the elections, while the NDA sought votes in the name of continuity and stability.
“We don’t believe in these exit polls. We will wait for the final outcome on November 14. This was a vote for change. The vote theft issue flagged by our leader, Rahul Gandhi, was a major factor in this election. The poor and the marginalised groups came out to secure their right to vote. The INDIA bloc will get a simple majority and will form the next government,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.
According to the AICC functionary, the Congress, which had won 19 seats in the 2020 Bihar elections, will also improve its tally in 2025. The Congress had contested 70 seats in 2020 but settled for 61 seats in 2025 as new parties like vip and RLJP had to be included in the INDIA bloc seat-sharing.
“We will get between 20-25 seats,” said Pasi.
AICC secretary in charge of Bihar, Devendra Yadav, too shared the views of his colleague and claimed the INDIA bloc will form the next government in Bihar. He also rejected the exit polls, saying such surveys did not reflect the correct picture.
“I can say that the INDIA bloc will form the next government in Bihar. I would not guess the number of seats, but we will have a clear majority. The exit polls are all manipulative and are being used by the BJP to push its narrative. The picture will be clear on Nov 14. The Congress will perform better than in the previous elections,” Yadav told ETV Bharat.
According to the AICC functionary, the issue of vote theft, besides the social welfare guarantees of the INDIA bloc, had attracted the voters towards the opposition and the electorate was fed up with the NDA regime.
“Our social welfare guarantees clicked with the voters who had realised that the NDA did nothing for them. Vote theft was also a major concern for the voters,” said Yadav.
As the Congress managers sounded positive on the prospects of the opposition grouping, party insiders acknowledged that the delay in seat-sharing that exposed differences within the opposition and led to a friendly fight on around a dozen seats was going to cost the INDIA bloc dear.
The seat-sharing was delayed as the Congress and the RJD leaders bargained hard to get the seats of their choice. Even before the seat-sharing was concluded, the RJD started allotting symbols to its candidates, forcing the Congress to follow suit. The delay also happened over seats to be allotted to a new entrant vip whose chief Mukesh Sahani demanded that he be declared deputy chief minister of the alliance.
Tensions mounted as RJD planned to put up its candidate on the Kutumba seat from where Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar was set to contest. The RJD refrained from doing so after the intervention of the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who fully backed the AICC in charge of Bihar, Krishna Allavaru, during the seat-sharing talks. Finally, the bloc went to the polls with a friendly fight for 12 seats.
“The friendly fights could have been avoided, but that did not happen as every ally saw this one as a high-stakes election and wanted the best for itself. That situation may have confused the voters. It would have been better if the INDIA bloc seat-sharing had been finalized in time, but the NDA also struggled over the same issue,” said Pasi.
However, his party colleague did not share that view. “The INDIA bloc fought the elections in a coordinated manner and will even win the seats where friendly fights took place. I don’t think that friendly fights would impact the outcome of the elections,” added Yadav.