ETV Bharat / state

Congress Refers To Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar As 'Gungi Gudiya'; NCP Protests

Mumbai: A huge political row erupted in Maharashtra after a social media handle of Congress party described state Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as "Gungi Gudiya" (Mute Doll)

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took an aggressive stance and launched a strong counter-attack over this statement.

"This is neither an abusive term nor a slur; nor is it unparliamentary language. Former Prime Minister, the late Indira Gandhi, was also referred to as 'Gungi Gudiya.' However, she proved her leadership, and subsequently, (former Prime Minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee hailed her as 'Durga.' Sunetra Pawar, too, should demonstrate through her achievements that she is a 'Durga'" said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Harshvardhan Sapkal.

"In public life, one is expected to answer questions. In Beed, a public representative with a thuggish attitude, standing beside Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, silenced a journalist who was asking a question. It was in this context — where she stood with her arms folded and a finger on her lips — that the term 'Gungi Gudiya' was used," Sapkal told reporters here.

"Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar does not speak on any issue. Ajit Pawar met with a tragic end in a plane crash, yet no case was registered; she remains silent on this. The BJP took away the Finance portfolio, yet she says nothing about it. The BJP is undermining the authority of NCP leaders, yet she does not speak up. Remaining silent in this manner is unbecoming of a person holding the office of Deputy CM and participating in public life," added Sapkal.