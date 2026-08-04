Congress Refers To Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar As 'Gungi Gudiya'; NCP Protests
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took an aggressive stance and launched a strong counter-attack over this statement.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Mumbai: A huge political row erupted in Maharashtra after a social media handle of Congress party described state Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as "Gungi Gudiya" (Mute Doll)
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took an aggressive stance and launched a strong counter-attack over this statement.
"This is neither an abusive term nor a slur; nor is it unparliamentary language. Former Prime Minister, the late Indira Gandhi, was also referred to as 'Gungi Gudiya.' However, she proved her leadership, and subsequently, (former Prime Minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee hailed her as 'Durga.' Sunetra Pawar, too, should demonstrate through her achievements that she is a 'Durga'" said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Harshvardhan Sapkal.
"In public life, one is expected to answer questions. In Beed, a public representative with a thuggish attitude, standing beside Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, silenced a journalist who was asking a question. It was in this context — where she stood with her arms folded and a finger on her lips — that the term 'Gungi Gudiya' was used," Sapkal told reporters here.
"Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar does not speak on any issue. Ajit Pawar met with a tragic end in a plane crash, yet no case was registered; she remains silent on this. The BJP took away the Finance portfolio, yet she says nothing about it. The BJP is undermining the authority of NCP leaders, yet she does not speak up. Remaining silent in this manner is unbecoming of a person holding the office of Deputy CM and participating in public life," added Sapkal.
NCP workers went directly to the Congress office in Mumbai to register their protest.
Speaking on this, Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said, "Why such outrage over the term 'Gungi Gudiya'? It does not befit a democracy to use the threat of state power to counter criticism from the opposition. If you have the courage, step aside from power and face us; we would welcome that. We subscribe to Gandhian ideology. Indira Gandhi, too, was criticised as 'Gungi Gudiya,' but she proved herself through struggle and earned leadership through the people's trust."
"The opportunity exists even today—engage in the struggle and demonstrate your performance. Where exactly were those in power when students were being lathi-charged and those staging peaceful protests were being suppressed?," he said.
NCP leader Umesh Patil asked, "Is the Congress disowning its own history by using the term 'Gungi Gudiya'? Is the Congress indirectly acknowledging today that the criticism leveled against the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi back then was justified?"
He also said that X post by Congress about Sunetra Pawar was unbecoming and using such language regarding women does not befit any political party.
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