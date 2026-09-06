Congress Rallies Behind CM Satheesan, Rejects Criticism Over Kanthapuram Remarks
Several Islamic organisations came out in support of Kanthapuram and criticised Satheesan for his stand.
By PTI
Published : September 6, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Kannur: Congress leadership on Sunday rallied behind Chief Minister VD Satheesan, who came under attack from Sunni Muslim organisations for expressing disagreement with Islamic scholar Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar’s remarks on women’s public appearance, and asserted that the party firmly stands by his position.
Kanthapuram’s remarks that bringing women onto public platforms would lead to "great destruction" triggered reactions from several prominent people, including Satheesan, who described the view as an idea from the 19th century. Several Islamic organisations came out in support of Kanthapuram and criticised Satheesan for his stand.
Suprabhatam, the mouthpiece of the EK Sunni faction of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, has strongly criticised Satheesan for his remarks. As a debate over women’s freedom in Islam intensifies in Keralam, KPCC president and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph said that Satheesan’s disagreement with Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar over his remarks on women’s public participation was meaningful.
Speaking to reporters in Kannur, Joseph said the Congress is a secular party that respects freedom of opinion and recognises everyone’s right to follow their own way of functioning. "There may be disagreement with certain opinions, and the chief minister expressing that disagreement was meaningful. The Congress party stands firmly on that position," he said.
Joseph said the Congress gives the highest importance to women's empowerment and cited the presence of women as presidents of all six panchayats in the Peravoor constituency.
"It was Congress that made the law (for women's representation), and it is Congress that encourages them. Indira Gandhi was made Prime Minister by the Indian National Congress. The first woman President of the country was also made by the Indian National Congress. Sonia Gandhi is still the invincible, supreme leader of Congress. Therefore, the Congress organisation gives immense importance to women's empowerment," he said.
Kanthapuram on Saturday said that Shariat will continue to be proclaimed even if it is opposed. Senior Congress leader and Health Minister K Muraleedharan also defended Satheesan and said his remarks reflected the sentiments of the people in Keralam.
“There is no need to make any changes to that. Both the government and the party stand firm on this position,” he told reporters. He said that everyone has the freedom to express their opinion, and that freedom is not being questioned.
“However, there is no change in our stance. We do not criticise individual preferences, but under no circumstances will we agree with relegating women to second-class status,” he said. Asked about Islamic organisations seeking no political intervention in religious matters, Muraleedharan said there is complete freedom to intervene in social matters.
“Women must be given equal status regardless of the community they belong to. This should not be misinterpreted as unwanted interference; we will speak our minds openly. Equal status belongs to women,” he said. He said that out of the 101 seats in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, 51 are reserved for women.
“This is the reality, and there is no point in anyone pretending not to see it. Times are changing,” he said. He also referred to Fathima Thahiliya winning the assembly election from the Perambra constituency in Kozhikode for the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). “People need to recognise the changing times. It has nothing to do with vote-bank politics. Women are voters too,” he said.
Meanwhile, Joseph said the Congress Political Affairs Committee recently appreciated the functioning of the UDF government and cited various initiatives taken during the Onam season. "The Food Department, Tourism Department and Cooperation Department all took the lead and performed well," he said.
Joseph said he had told the last KPCC meeting that if there were any remaining issues, they were in the Electricity Department, which is under his charge. On the electricity situation, Joseph said the issue is being resolved and attributed the present shortage to the cancellation of a long-term power purchase agreement during the previous government.
On the possibility of a KPCC reshuffle as he is holding both the party president's post and the Electricity portfolio, Joseph said he will continue in his present position until a new president is appointed.
"Right now, as it is, I am the President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. I will act upon. Whenever a new president arrives, according to the culture and tradition of Congress, I will hand over charge to him right then," he said.
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