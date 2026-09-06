ETV Bharat / state

Congress Rallies Behind CM Satheesan, Rejects Criticism Over Kanthapuram Remarks

Kannur: Congress leadership on Sunday rallied behind Chief Minister VD Satheesan, who came under attack from Sunni Muslim organisations for expressing disagreement with Islamic scholar Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar’s remarks on women’s public appearance, and asserted that the party firmly stands by his position.

Kanthapuram’s remarks that bringing women onto public platforms would lead to "great destruction" triggered reactions from several prominent people, including Satheesan, who described the view as an idea from the 19th century. Several Islamic organisations came out in support of Kanthapuram and criticised Satheesan for his stand.

Suprabhatam, the mouthpiece of the EK Sunni faction of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, has strongly criticised Satheesan for his remarks. As a debate over women’s freedom in Islam intensifies in Keralam, KPCC president and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph said that Satheesan’s disagreement with Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar over his remarks on women’s public participation was meaningful.

Speaking to reporters in Kannur, Joseph said the Congress is a secular party that respects freedom of opinion and recognises everyone’s right to follow their own way of functioning. "There may be disagreement with certain opinions, and the chief minister expressing that disagreement was meaningful. The Congress party stands firmly on that position," he said.

Joseph said the Congress gives the highest importance to women's empowerment and cited the presence of women as presidents of all six panchayats in the Peravoor constituency.

"It was Congress that made the law (for women's representation), and it is Congress that encourages them. Indira Gandhi was made Prime Minister by the Indian National Congress. The first woman President of the country was also made by the Indian National Congress. Sonia Gandhi is still the invincible, supreme leader of Congress. Therefore, the Congress organisation gives immense importance to women's empowerment," he said.

Kanthapuram on Saturday said that Shariat will continue to be proclaimed even if it is opposed. Senior Congress leader and Health Minister K Muraleedharan also defended Satheesan and said his remarks reflected the sentiments of the people in Keralam.

“There is no need to make any changes to that. Both the government and the party stand firm on this position,” he told reporters. He said that everyone has the freedom to express their opinion, and that freedom is not being questioned.