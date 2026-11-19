ETV Bharat / state

Congress Protests Against Shiv Sena Over Tearing Of Copies of Sonia Gandhi’s Book

Shiv Sena Spokesperson Shaina NC tears pages from a copy of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love ’ during a press conference at the party office in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Wednesday ( IANS )

Latur: Congress activists protested in Latur on Wednesday after Shiv Sena leaders tore copies of Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' during a press conference in Mumbai.

A large number of Congress office-bearers and workers gathered on a prominent road in the city in the evening, carrying a banner condemning the Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-led party and raising slogans.

Latur district Congress president Abhay Salunke alleged that the act of tearing Sonia Gandhi's memoir reflected the intellectual bankruptcy of Sena leaders, describing it as an "irresponsible attempt driven by arrogance of power and money".

He alleged that while tearing the book, the spokespersons had damaged a photograph of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, whose image they otherwise invoke for political purposes.

At a press conference in Mumbai, Shiv Sena leaders, including Shaina NC, tore copies of Sonia Gandhi's just-released book, claiming it insulted Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and described RSS members as informers of British authorities. During the press conference, Shaina NC inadvertently tore a paper with a photo of Bal Thackeray, sparking a political controversy.