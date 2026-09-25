Congress Protest Over Alleged SIR Irregularities Disallowed In Jammu Kashmir Assembly
Jammu Kashmir Assembly Speaker blocks Congress protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over SIR irregularities.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Friday disallowed a protest by Congress MLAs demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll. The Speaker said that the objections by the Congress legislators would not be recorded in the House proceedings.
Congress lawmakers, including Nizamudin Bhat from Bandipora, Irfan Hafeez Lone of Kreeri-Wagoora, and Iftikhar Ahmad of Rajouri, started protests in the assembly as soon as it resumed today for Question Hour.
The legislators carried a banner demanding the resignation of CEC Kumar. However, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather directed the legislators to stop protests and allow the Question Hour proceedings without any disruption. “Take your seats before I take action against you,” the Speaker directed the Congress MLAs.
Soon after the directive, the Congress MLAs sat at their benches, which infuriated the Speaker, and he said that nothing from the Congress protest would be recorded in the House.
At the national level, the Congress party has demanded the CECs's resignation following a news report by a national daily that questioned his role in voter roll revision irregularities across several poll-bound states.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) also convened a meeting on September 29 to chalk out plans for a nationwide protest against alleged “Vote Chori” and SIR, as the grand old party hopes to reap political benefit from the revelations that have cast a shadow over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
A day after revelations related to differences between CEC Kumar and the two Election Commissioners (ECs), S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, over the SIR process created a political earthquake, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi asked All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the organisation KC Venugopal to start preparing for nationwide protests against the alleged vote theft that has removed over 13 crore voters from the electoral rolls so far.
Congress insiders said on Thursday that Venugopal held an online meeting with all AICC state in-charges and state unit chiefs to discuss ways and means to launch a nationwide agitation over the issue.
The insiders further said the CWC meeting on September 29 will likely pass a resolution against vote theft, as the Congress High Command views the controversial voter list revision as an act of treason by the CEC, who allegedly ignored the concerns of the two other ECs and went ahead with the process.
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