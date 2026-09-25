ETV Bharat / state

Congress Protest Over Alleged SIR Irregularities Disallowed In Jammu Kashmir Assembly

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Friday disallowed a protest by Congress MLAs demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll. The Speaker said that the objections by the Congress legislators would not be recorded in the House proceedings.

Congress lawmakers, including Nizamudin Bhat from Bandipora, Irfan Hafeez Lone of Kreeri-Wagoora, and Iftikhar Ahmad of Rajouri, started protests in the assembly as soon as it resumed today for Question Hour.

The legislators carried a banner demanding the resignation of CEC Kumar. However, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather directed the legislators to stop protests and allow the Question Hour proceedings without any disruption. “Take your seats before I take action against you,” the Speaker directed the Congress MLAs.

Soon after the directive, the Congress MLAs sat at their benches, which infuriated the Speaker, and he said that nothing from the Congress protest would be recorded in the House.

At the national level, the Congress party has demanded the CECs's resignation following a news report by a national daily that questioned his role in voter roll revision irregularities across several poll-bound states.