Congress Plays Down DMK's Attacks As Vijay Govt Gets Down To Work In TN
The Congress insiders said that it is for the DMK to decide whether or not to stay in the INDIA bloc
Published : May 24, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said it was watching the recent political developments in Tamil Nadu closely and would respond at an appropriate time.
"Tamil Nadu is a politically mature state. We are watching the political developments in the state closely. We will respond at an appropriate time," All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
He was responding to the DMK’s recent criticisms of the Vijay government and the grand old party.
The Congress recently joined the coalition government led by chief minister C Joseph Vijay, but had contested the 2026 assembly polls as an ally of the DMK, overriding the view within a section of the party in favour of a pact with TVK.
The Congress's support for Vijay's TVK was announced soon after the debutante party stunned the entrenched Dravidian parties, the DMK and the AIADMK, by winning 107 of 234 assembly seats. Of the five Congress MLAs, two, including Rajesh Kumar and P Vishwanathan, are now ministers.
Although former chief minister and DMK chief MK Stalin had shown statesmanship earlier by saying he would not target the Vijay government for six months, the gloves were off within days of the chief minister’s swearing-in ceremony attended by the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
A few days ago, Stalin targeted the TVK by saying that the new party had won the mandate largely due to its social media campaign and had hardly done any field work. On Saturday, Stalin's son Udaynidhi, now leader of opposition in the state assembly and DMK youth wing chief, accused the Congress of backstabbing the former ally.
"We supported the TVK to respect the mandate, which was in favour of a secular formation. Joining the Vijay government was a historic development for us as we returned to power after 59 years. The government has won a trust vote and is working," said Chodankar.
Congress insiders played down the DMK’s attacks, saying the regional party was still a member of the INDIA bloc, which fights against the NDA at the central level, but noted that the comments of both Stalin and Udaynidhi reflected their frustration after losing power.
"They are acting out of frustration. We stayed in the old alliance before the polls for the sake of the INDIA bloc. Now it is for the DMK to decide if they want to remain in the bloc which fights the BJP at the centre or not," AICC functionary Chella Kumar told ETV Bharat.
The Congress and the DMK relations before the assembly elections had been tense over the seat-sharing formula, which the grand old party was not too happy about. The Congress had demanded 39 seats and power sharing, but the DMK had agreed to only 28 seats, up from 25 in 2021, and had rejected the power-sharing idea. In 2021, the Congress could win only 18 seats.
The Congress insiders further pointed out that the DMK was attacking the grand old party for supporting TVK, but had itself explored an alliance with rival AIADMK for government formation after the results showed a hung assembly.
"The DMK attacked the AIADMK during the campaign but tried to work out an alliance with them to grab power and stop Vijay from becoming chief minister by acting at the behest of the BJP. But the Congress backed Vijay, which shattered the DMK's dreams," said Chella Kumar.
The AICC functionary said the Congress took a stand to install a secular government in the southern state, and if the DMK continued to target the grand old party, it would expose itself before the voters.
"The DMK leaders are making low-level charges. We cannot go down to that level. But if they continue to target Congress, they will be exposed among the people who voted for a change. The new government is busy taking stock of the situation and will soon come up with an action plan to take the state ahead," said Chella Kumar.
The Congress insiders said the grand old party was looking at a long-term alliance with the TVK for all future elections, including those of local bodies, the 2029 Lok Sabha and even the Rajya Sabha.
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