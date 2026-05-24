ETV Bharat / state

Congress Plays Down DMK's Attacks As Vijay Govt Gets Down To Work In TN

File - Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay meets newly sworn-in ministers from Congress (S. Rajesh Kumar, P. Viswanathan), VCK (Vanni Arasu), and IUML (A.M. Shajahan), at the Secretariat, in Chennai. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said it was watching the recent political developments in Tamil Nadu closely and would respond at an appropriate time.

"Tamil Nadu is a politically mature state. We are watching the political developments in the state closely. We will respond at an appropriate time," All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

He was responding to the DMK’s recent criticisms of the Vijay government and the grand old party.

The Congress recently joined the coalition government led by chief minister C Joseph Vijay, but had contested the 2026 assembly polls as an ally of the DMK, overriding the view within a section of the party in favour of a pact with TVK.

The Congress's support for Vijay's TVK was announced soon after the debutante party stunned the entrenched Dravidian parties, the DMK and the AIADMK, by winning 107 of 234 assembly seats. Of the five Congress MLAs, two, including Rajesh Kumar and P Vishwanathan, are now ministers.

Although former chief minister and DMK chief MK Stalin had shown statesmanship earlier by saying he would not target the Vijay government for six months, the gloves were off within days of the chief minister’s swearing-in ceremony attended by the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

A few days ago, Stalin targeted the TVK by saying that the new party had won the mandate largely due to its social media campaign and had hardly done any field work. On Saturday, Stalin's son Udaynidhi, now leader of opposition in the state assembly and DMK youth wing chief, accused the Congress of backstabbing the former ally.

"We supported the TVK to respect the mandate, which was in favour of a secular formation. Joining the Vijay government was a historic development for us as we returned to power after 59 years. The government has won a trust vote and is working," said Chodankar.

Congress insiders played down the DMK’s attacks, saying the regional party was still a member of the INDIA bloc, which fights against the NDA at the central level, but noted that the comments of both Stalin and Udaynidhi reflected their frustration after losing power.