Congress Plans To Contest 2026 Bengal Polls Alone, Kharge And Priyanka Likely To Attend Kolkata Rally

Kolkata: For the past 10 years, since the 2016 assembly elections, the Congress and the Left Front have shared seats in most polls in West Bengal. But now, rumours are swirling at the Congress state headquarters, Bidhan Bhavan, that these two close political allies are set to part ways for the 2026 assembly elections.

There have been efforts to unite anti-Trinamool Congress (TMC) and anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forces into an alliance. Talks started a few weeks ago between the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) at their Alimuddin Street office. However, the state Congress leaders stayed away from these discussions. This sparked tensions. Now, sources at Bidhan Bhavan say the decision on any alliance won't depend on state Congress president Shubankar Sarkar alone.

A party source revealed that Sarkar held a virtual meeting on Monday with state leaders and all district presidents. "Sarkar has no personal plan or decision on allying with the Left," the source said. "State Congress workers and supporters want to go alone. The views of district presidents, workers across districts, and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will matter most. Sarkar himself said this clearly in the meeting."

People in West Bengal are wondering if anti-TMC and anti-BJP groups will team up for the 2026 polls. A key question is whether Sarkar's Congress will join hands with the Left. But Bidhan Bhavan insiders insist workers favour going solo, and Sarkar's opinion won't override the grassroots or AICC.

To show its strength across the state, Congress plans a big rally at Shahid Minar in Dharmatala on January 28. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is confirmed to attend. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other top leaders are also expected, though her visit is not yet finalised due to her schedule.

In Monday's two-hour virtual meeting, Sarkar asked district presidents three key questions. First, do workers in their districts want an alliance for 2026? Second, if yes, should it be with TMC or the Left? Third, how many people from each district can join the January 28 rally?