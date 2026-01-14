Congress Plans To Contest 2026 Bengal Polls Alone, Kharge And Priyanka Likely To Attend Kolkata Rally
Kolkata: For the past 10 years, since the 2016 assembly elections, the Congress and the Left Front have shared seats in most polls in West Bengal. But now, rumours are swirling at the Congress state headquarters, Bidhan Bhavan, that these two close political allies are set to part ways for the 2026 assembly elections.
There have been efforts to unite anti-Trinamool Congress (TMC) and anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forces into an alliance. Talks started a few weeks ago between the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) at their Alimuddin Street office. However, the state Congress leaders stayed away from these discussions. This sparked tensions. Now, sources at Bidhan Bhavan say the decision on any alliance won't depend on state Congress president Shubankar Sarkar alone.
A party source revealed that Sarkar held a virtual meeting on Monday with state leaders and all district presidents. "Sarkar has no personal plan or decision on allying with the Left," the source said. "State Congress workers and supporters want to go alone. The views of district presidents, workers across districts, and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will matter most. Sarkar himself said this clearly in the meeting."
People in West Bengal are wondering if anti-TMC and anti-BJP groups will team up for the 2026 polls. A key question is whether Sarkar's Congress will join hands with the Left. But Bidhan Bhavan insiders insist workers favour going solo, and Sarkar's opinion won't override the grassroots or AICC.
To show its strength across the state, Congress plans a big rally at Shahid Minar in Dharmatala on January 28. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is confirmed to attend. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other top leaders are also expected, though her visit is not yet finalised due to her schedule.
In Monday's two-hour virtual meeting, Sarkar asked district presidents three key questions. First, do workers in their districts want an alliance for 2026? Second, if yes, should it be with TMC or the Left? Third, how many people from each district can join the January 28 rally?
Over 90 per cent of district presidents favoured contesting alone. If an alliance is forced, they said it must be with the Left—never with TMC. Sarkar assured them: "We will tell Delhi exactly what district, booth, and block-level workers want. I won't play a personal role in alliance decisions. A clear message will go to the high command."
This matches what Sarkar said on his first day as president, after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. "I believe in 'we,' not 'I.' My goal is to strengthen the state Congress by including everyone," he had stated. In the meeting, he repeated this and gave targets for rally turnout. Districts must bring 500 or 1,000 people per assembly constituency where Congress has some presence among the state's 294 seats. No target was set for Murshidabad.
Congress is also focusing on candidates. Top leaders will meet in Delhi on January 17 to finalise the strategy. Kolkata meetings will follow on January 18. District presidents have sent lists of three potential candidates per constituency to Sarkar, over 500 names already. Lists exclude Murshidabad and Malda, and are grouped into A, B, and C categories.
AICC observers for Bengal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Sudip Roy Barman, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, and Sarkar will discuss this in Delhi. CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim refused to comment directly. When asked about Congress's preparations, he told ETV Bharat, "We haven't heard from Congress in a long time. We just learned about it now."
District presidents questioned whether going alone would work, given history. Congress hasn't ruled Bengal in over 50 years. The Left targeted it during their rule. In 2011, Congress allied with TMC against the Left but gained little. It then tied up with the Left in 2016 and 2021 out of need. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, long-time MP Adhir Chowdhury lost in Baharampur.
"Alliances didn't help," district leaders said. "Left voters didn't back Congress candidates, and vice versa. It hurt both." They argue now is the time to test Congress's own strength by going solo. Still, they told Sarkar: if alliance is unavoidable, pick the Left—not TMC, or Congress's future in Bengal is doomed.
