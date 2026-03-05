ETV Bharat / state

Congress Picks Up Anurag Sharma As Surprise Rajya Sabha Nominee From Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Congress President of Kangra district Anurag Sharma has emerged as a surprise choice of the party as the Rajya Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh. His name was announced on Thursday, the last day for filling of nominations. There were several names doing the rounds, including that of leaders like Pratibha Singh and Anand Sharma, but the party zeroed in on Anurag.

Born on March 4, 1978, in Baijnath in Kangra district, Anurag got the biggest birthday gift from his party with the announcement of his name. Having been educated in Kangra district, he is seen as a close confidante of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Congress nominees for the Rajya Sabha polls (ETV Bharat)

Anurag began his student political career with the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and has been associated with the Congress Party since 1994, working at the grassroots level. He was appointed State Secretary of the Himachal unit of the NSUI from 1996 to 2001 and served as District Secretary of the Youth Congress from 2002 to 2006. He also served as the General Secretary of the Himachal Youth Congress from 2006 to 2010.

He then worked as the Joint Secretary of the Himachal Congress Committee from 2014 to 2019. He was appointed to the Board of Directors of Himachal Tourism Development Board from 2013 to 2017. He is currently a member of the Vehicle Purchase Committee (VPC) of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), to which he was appointed in 2023.