ETV Bharat / state

Congress Patronised Infiltrators In Assam To Make Them Residents: Shah

Kaliabor: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Congress patronised infiltration in its 15-year rule in Assam to make the illegal entrants residents of the state.

"Infiltrators were accommodated even in the Kaziranga National Park area, which was cleared during the NDA government's time to save the one-horned rhinos," he said at a rally at Misa High School playground in Nagaon's Kaliabor during the campaign for Asom Gana Parishad's (AGP) candidate Kashav Mahanta from Kalibor for the Assembly elections.

Shah took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to the poll-bound northeastern state on the same day, asking, "What did the Congress do for the state during its rule?"

"Prime Minister Manmohan Singh represented Assam, but neither the then Central government nor the state government did anything for its development. He sanctioned development funds of only Rs 1,28,000 crore, whereas Narebdra Modi as PM sanctioned around Rs 9,78,000 crore for Assam," he claimed.