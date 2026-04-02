Congress Patronised Infiltrators In Assam To Make Them Residents: Shah
Taking jibes at Rahul Gandhi, he said that when infiltrators are removed from the encroached land, the Congress tries to portray it as faith-based politics.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Kaliabor: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Congress patronised infiltration in its 15-year rule in Assam to make the illegal entrants residents of the state.
"Infiltrators were accommodated even in the Kaziranga National Park area, which was cleared during the NDA government's time to save the one-horned rhinos," he said at a rally at Misa High School playground in Nagaon's Kaliabor during the campaign for Asom Gana Parishad's (AGP) candidate Kashav Mahanta from Kalibor for the Assembly elections.
Shah took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to the poll-bound northeastern state on the same day, asking, "What did the Congress do for the state during its rule?"
"Prime Minister Manmohan Singh represented Assam, but neither the then Central government nor the state government did anything for its development. He sanctioned development funds of only Rs 1,28,000 crore, whereas Narebdra Modi as PM sanctioned around Rs 9,78,000 crore for Assam," he claimed.
When infiltrators are removed from encroached land, the Congress tries to portray it as faith-based politics, Shah said. "I want to make it clear that the BJP is against infiltrators and is not opposed to indigenous Muslims in Assam," he added.
He alleges that Congress has always been breaking the Hindu-Muslim unity and practising divisive politics.
Calling the NDA rule the golden period for Assam, Shah further apprised the public on the series of development work taking place in the state. He termed AGP a close friend of the BJP and said the party must win to make Himanta Biswa Sarma the CM once again.
On a two-day visit to the state, Shah is scheduled to address three rallies on Friday. Elections to Assam's 126 assembly constituencies will be held on April 9, and counting will be held on May 4.
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