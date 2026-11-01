ETV Bharat / state

Congress Opposing SIR To Protect Infiltrators: Assam CM Sarma

"The issue of infiltrators is a serious concern in many states — a fact acknowledged by institutions ranging from the Supreme Court to Parliament. The Opposition is against the process of identifying infiltrators and removing their names from the electoral rolls, effectively attempting to shield them," he said while addressing the BJP's 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy' rally in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla.

Sarma noted that states like Bengal and Assam are grappling with infiltration, questioning how the issue could be resolved if the process of identifying and removing the names of infiltrators is not carried out. "The ongoing exercise is aimed at removing the names of such 'infiltrators' — like Babar and Aurangzeb. Yet the Congress is attempting to protect them," he added.

Addressing Rahul Gandhi's recent statements on elections and democracy, Sarma pointed out that while the Lok Sabha Opposition leader has spoken about cancelling the 2024 elections, he asked whether the elections held in Himachal Pradesh and Kerala should also be cancelled. Rahul Gandhi should also clarify whether his own election from Rae Bareli should be annulled, he said.

"Rahul Gandhi should first demand the resignation of Congress-led state governments before questioning elections won by the BJP. When the Congress wins an election, everything is considered fine, but when the BJP wins, allegations of vote theft and electoral irregularities are raised. Would Rahul Gandhi clarify if he intends to contest elections in that state, given his claims of electoral malpractice?" Sarma asked.