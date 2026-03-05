Congress Announces 6 Candidates For 2026 Rajya Sabha Polls; Abhishek Singhvi, Vem Narender Reddy Nominated From Telangana
Singhvi is a sitting member from Telangana, while Reddy is currently an advisor to CM Revanth Reddy. Telangana will have two vacant seats in April.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 9:39 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Congress party has decided to nominate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana, as the party on Thursday announced six candidates for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16 across 10 states.
Singhvi is a sitting member from Telangana, while Reddy is currently an advisor to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Telangana will have two vacant seats in April. Meanwhile, Phulo Devi Netam, Karamvir Boudh and Christopher Tilak have been fielded from Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Tamil Nadu, respectively.
K C Venugopal, General Secretary of the AICC, announced the names in an official communication. Following the AICC's announcement, Narender took to X to express his gratitude to Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ రాజ్యసభ అభ్యర్థిగా నన్ను ప్రకటించిన గౌరవనీయులు సోనియాగాంధీ గారికి,కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ జాతీయ అధ్యక్షులు శ్రీ మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే గారికి,లోక్ సభలో ప్రతిపక్ష నాయకులు శ్రీ రాహుల్ గాంధీ గారికి, ఏఐసీసీ సెక్రటరీ కేసీ వేణుగోపాల్ గారికి,ఎంపీ ప్రియాంక గాంధీ గారికి,ముఖ్యమంత్రి… pic.twitter.com/HN6B6CZ18d— Vem Narender Reddy (@Vemnarenderredy) March 4, 2026
"My heartfelt thanks to the honorable Sonia Gandhi for announcing me as the Congress Party's Rajya Sabha candidate, to the Congress Party National President Mallikarjun Kharge, to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, to AICC Secretary KC Venugopal, to MP Priyanka Gandhi, to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, to Congress Affairs In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, to PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, and to the Congress Party High Command," Reddy wrote on X.
The polling for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.
The term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.
The last date of nominations is today (March 5), followed by scrutiny on Friday (March 6). The candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9.
