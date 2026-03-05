ETV Bharat / state

Congress Announces 6 Candidates For 2026 Rajya Sabha Polls; Abhishek Singhvi, Vem Narender Reddy Nominated From Telangana

Hyderabad: The Congress party has decided to nominate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana, as the party on Thursday announced six candidates for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16 across 10 states.

Singhvi is a sitting member from Telangana, while Reddy is currently an advisor to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Telangana will have two vacant seats in April. Meanwhile, Phulo Devi Netam, Karamvir Boudh and Christopher Tilak have been fielded from Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

K C Venugopal, General Secretary of the AICC, announced the names in an official communication. Following the AICC's announcement, Narender took to X to express his gratitude to Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.