ETV Bharat / state

Congress No Longer Fit To Be An Opposition Party: BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi In Dharamshala

Dharamshala: As the Modi government at the Centre completes 12 years in office, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising programmes across the country to highlight its achievements to the public. As part of this campaign, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi visited Dharamshala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

During the press conference, he described the last 12 years of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "golden era" of service, good governance, and public welfare. He also strongly criticised the Congress party and levelled several serious allegations against it.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Today, Congress is not functioning as an effective Opposition. Its condition has become so weak that it is no longer even fit to sit as the Opposition. The Congress has now effectively become a Muslim League-type party. Rahul Gandhi should stop making allegations and demonstrate results through work. Congress has lost both trust in and control over its own leaders, MPs, and MLAs. The party has drifted away from its original ideology and is now heavily influenced by the Muslim League and Maoist thinking."

He added that in Assam, the Congress won 19 out of 99 seats and 18 of the winning candidates were Muslims. In West Bengal, the Congress won only two out of 292 seats, and both winning candidates were Muslims.

Record Increase In Railway Budget For Himachal Pradesh

Trivedi accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of damaging the state's development. He stated that the central government has allocated Rs 2,911 crore for railway development and expansion in Himachal Pradesh. The funding aims to modernise rail facilities and strengthen connectivity in the state.

He added that restoration and modernisation work on the historic Kangra railway line, which was damaged during the monsoon, has been completed. Similarly, the restoration and modernisation of the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line have also been completed, and the gauge conversion survey has been completed.

According to Trivedi, the railway budget allocated to Himachal Pradesh is approximately 27 times higher than what was provided under previous governments, which he said would significantly strengthen the state's railway connectivity and infrastructure.

The BJP spokesperson said that the Congress is currently in a very weak position and has strayed from its foundational ideology.