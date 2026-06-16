Congress No Longer Fit To Be An Opposition Party: BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi In Dharamshala
The BJP spokesperson hailed the Modi government's 12-year tenure, attacked Congress, highlighted welfare schemes and cited record railway funding for Himachal.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Dharamshala: As the Modi government at the Centre completes 12 years in office, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising programmes across the country to highlight its achievements to the public. As part of this campaign, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi visited Dharamshala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.
During the press conference, he described the last 12 years of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "golden era" of service, good governance, and public welfare. He also strongly criticised the Congress party and levelled several serious allegations against it.
Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Today, Congress is not functioning as an effective Opposition. Its condition has become so weak that it is no longer even fit to sit as the Opposition. The Congress has now effectively become a Muslim League-type party. Rahul Gandhi should stop making allegations and demonstrate results through work. Congress has lost both trust in and control over its own leaders, MPs, and MLAs. The party has drifted away from its original ideology and is now heavily influenced by the Muslim League and Maoist thinking."
He added that in Assam, the Congress won 19 out of 99 seats and 18 of the winning candidates were Muslims. In West Bengal, the Congress won only two out of 292 seats, and both winning candidates were Muslims.
Record Increase In Railway Budget For Himachal Pradesh
Trivedi accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of damaging the state's development. He stated that the central government has allocated Rs 2,911 crore for railway development and expansion in Himachal Pradesh. The funding aims to modernise rail facilities and strengthen connectivity in the state.
He added that restoration and modernisation work on the historic Kangra railway line, which was damaged during the monsoon, has been completed. Similarly, the restoration and modernisation of the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line have also been completed, and the gauge conversion survey has been completed.
According to Trivedi, the railway budget allocated to Himachal Pradesh is approximately 27 times higher than what was provided under previous governments, which he said would significantly strengthen the state's railway connectivity and infrastructure.
The BJP spokesperson said that the Congress is currently in a very weak position and has strayed from its foundational ideology.
He also accused the Sukhu-led government in the state of causing economic and administrative harm to the state. According to him, the Congress party in Himachal is divided into two factions: one aligned with the Chief Minister and another with "Raja Sahib".
He further claimed that the state government has failed to deliver the expected level of development and has been unable to maintain effective control over its leaders, MPs and MLAs. Referring to electoral data from Assam and West Bengal, he questioned the current political standing of Congress.
'Unprecedented And Historic Changes Under PM Modi'
Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed unprecedented and historic transformation. People have appreciated him as the country's longest-continuously serving Prime Minister. These 12 years have been dedicated to prosperity, security, social harmony and cultural pride."
"For the first time, the country has seen welfare for the poor and extraordinary development progress simultaneously. Whether it is providing free food grains to 800 million people, launching more than 90 airports and over 140 Vande Bharat trains, providing permanent housing to more than 40 million poor families, building 1,45,000 kilometers of roads and 3,000 kilometers of modern expressways, offering health insurance coverage of Rs 500,000 to 500 million people, or providing gas connections to more than 100 million families," the BJP spokesperson added.
Honouring Himachal's Heroes
Trivedi said that on 23 January 2023, celebrated as Parakram Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured India's brave soldiers by naming 21 islands in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration.
Among them, four heroes from Himachal Pradesh received special recognition:
- Major Somnath Sharma: An island was named Somnath Island in his honour.
- Captain Vikram Batra: An island was named Vikram Batra Island.
- Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar: An island was named Sanjay Island.
- Subedar Major Bana Singh: An island was named Bana Island.
This recognition was presented as a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of India's armed forces personnel.
Also Read: