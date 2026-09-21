ETV Bharat / state

Congress's Nandigram Bypoll Candidate Seeks Protection; Calcutta HC Hearing On Tuesday

Kolkata: Congress's Nandigram candidate, Milan Pradhan, on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court for an urgent hearing on an application seeking protection from coercive action in five cases registered against him. The court will hear Pradhan's plea on Tuesday.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharya granted permission to Pradhan's lawyer to file the petition and assured that the matter will be heard on September 22.

Earlier Pradhan's lawyer, Ayan Bhattacharya, submitted his petition and requested a hearing tomorrow.

Pradhan was arrested on September 18 in connection with five cases that date back 19 years. His lawyer said as per their records, there are five additional cases against him and they have requested protection regarding these matters as well.

The Nandigram bye-election is scheduled for October 6. Pradhan has been fielded as a Congress candidate for this seat.

On September 18, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, fielded by the Mamata Banerjee camp from Nandigram, withdrew her nomination for the Nandigram constituency after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna state secretariat. Subsequently, Mamata announced support for Congress candidate, Milan Pradhan.