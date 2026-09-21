Congress's Nandigram Bypoll Candidate Seeks Protection; Calcutta HC Hearing On Tuesday
Milan Pradhan was arrested in connection with multiple cases related to Nandigram land acquisition movement in 2007.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST|
Updated : September 21, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Kolkata: Congress's Nandigram candidate, Milan Pradhan, on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court for an urgent hearing on an application seeking protection from coercive action in five cases registered against him. The court will hear Pradhan's plea on Tuesday.
Justice Saugata Bhattacharya granted permission to Pradhan's lawyer to file the petition and assured that the matter will be heard on September 22.
Earlier Pradhan's lawyer, Ayan Bhattacharya, submitted his petition and requested a hearing tomorrow.
Pradhan was arrested on September 18 in connection with five cases that date back 19 years. His lawyer said as per their records, there are five additional cases against him and they have requested protection regarding these matters as well.
The Nandigram bye-election is scheduled for October 6. Pradhan has been fielded as a Congress candidate for this seat.
On September 18, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, fielded by the Mamata Banerjee camp from Nandigram, withdrew her nomination for the Nandigram constituency after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna state secretariat. Subsequently, Mamata announced support for Congress candidate, Milan Pradhan.
However, within hours of this announcement, a team from Chandipur police station arrested Pradhan while he was undertaking a door-to-door campaigning.
The police claimed he had been absconding for 19 years in connection with multiple cases related to the 2007 Nandigram land acquisition movement and had never sought bail from the court. However, the Congress and the Opposition camp have questioned the timing of the arrest that came just ahead of the bypolls.
Former MP and senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launched a scathing attack on the BJP regarding the police's role in the arrest, while state Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar voiced strong criticism.
The Congress also alleged political vendetta by the BJP.
The Nandigram Assembly seat fell vacant after Suvendu Adhikari won from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur and chose to retain Bhabanipur while resigning from Nandigram.
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