ETV Bharat / state

Congress’s Nandigram bypoll Candidate Milan Pradhan Surrenders As Per Calcutta HC Directive

Kolkata: The Congress's defeated candidate for the Nandigram Assembly bypoll, Milan Pradhan, surrendered before a Haldia court in Purba Medinipur district on Friday in compliance with a Calcutta High Court direction.

Before surrendering, Pradhan claimed outside the court that he had been framed in the criminal cases registered 19 years ago during the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram. Upon surrender, the Haldia court judge remanded Pradhan to judicial custody till December 11.

The high court had on November 27 directed Pradhan, who was granted interim bail in September to contest the Nandigram Assembly bypoll as a Congress candidate, to surrender before the lower court by November 27. Pradhan was arrested in connection with six pending criminal cases against him ahead of the bypoll.

The high court noted that he was granted interim bail on September 29 on the ground that he was a candidate who had been arrested after filing his nomination. The bypoll was held on October 6, and votes were counted on October 9.

While granting interim bail, the High Court had directed Pradhan to surrender before the jurisdictional magistrate on October 21. However, he did not surrender and instead approached the high court seeking confirmation of his interim bail, which was dismissed.