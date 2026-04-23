ETV Bharat / state

'Our Alliance Will Win The Election': Congress MP Karti Chidambaram Casts Vote In Tamil Nadu Polls

Sivaganga: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday cast his vote at Chittal Achi Memorial School in Kandanur in the ongoing polling for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Chidambaram's wife, Srinidhi, also exercised her franchise at the polling station.

Speaking with the media, Chidambaram asserted confidence in a favourable outcome for the Congress alliance and asserted that Tamil Nadu Minister K R Periyakaruppan will emerge victorious from the Tirupattur constituency. He particularly encouraged the youth to arrive in large numbers and cast their votes after giving due thought to the candidate, party ideology and leadership, calling the right to vote both a privilege and a duty.

"The election is proceeding peacefully, as usual. We firmly believe that the outcome we expect will materialise. Regarding the Tiruppattur assembly constituency, I am fully confident that Minister Periyakaruppan will win again with a significant majority. As for the younger generation, claims about their support for certain individuals are just social media myths. Young people are active in all political parties. They should vote thoughtfully, considering the candidate, party ideology, and leadership. I am very confident that our alliance will win the election and perform well in this region," he said.

Earlier, Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram cast his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga, and urged the youth to vote for an alliance that represents secularism and progress in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Chidambaram pitched in for the "stable government" of DMK that he said has delivered growth and welfare measures.