ETV Bharat / state

Congress MP Deepender Hooda's PSO Dies By Suicide At Haryana Home

The room where the PSO's body was found. ( ETV Bharat )

Rohtak: Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pradeep Dahiya, who was serving as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, died by suicide at his residence in Mokhra village, Rohtak, on Wednesday.

His body was found in a room on the terrace of his house. The reason behind the incident remains unknown. According to his family, Dahiya went to the terrace room, as he usually did, after returning home from duty.

"Shortly afterwards, we heard a gunshot and rushed to the room. We took him to a private hospital in Rohtak, where doctors declared him dead," a family member said. Following the incident, police and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams reached the residence and examined the scene. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated. "A revolver attached to a chain was found on the bed near his body. No suicide note was recovered from the spot," a police official said.