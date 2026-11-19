Congress MP Deepender Hooda's PSO Dies By Suicide At Haryana Home
Family members rushed the officer to a private hospital, but doctors could not save him.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST|
Updated : November 19, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Rohtak: Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pradeep Dahiya, who was serving as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, died by suicide at his residence in Mokhra village, Rohtak, on Wednesday.
His body was found in a room on the terrace of his house. The reason behind the incident remains unknown. According to his family, Dahiya went to the terrace room, as he usually did, after returning home from duty.
"Shortly afterwards, we heard a gunshot and rushed to the room. We took him to a private hospital in Rohtak, where doctors declared him dead," a family member said.
Following the incident, police and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams reached the residence and examined the scene. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated. "A revolver attached to a chain was found on the bed near his body. No suicide note was recovered from the spot," a police official said.
Bahua Akbarpur police station Station House Officer (SHO) Jasbir Singh said the police received information about the incident in Mokhra village. The body was subsequently sent to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday. Police are yet to establish the reason behind Dahiya's death.
Suicide Is Not A Solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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