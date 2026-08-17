Umashree Files Nomination For Deputy Chairman Post In Karnataka Legislative Council
Umashree submitted papers to Council Secretary Jyothi in the presence of Chief Minister Shivakumar and Minister and Leader of the House in Council Yathindra Siddaramaiah.
By PTI
Published : August 17, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Bengaluru: Congress MLC Umashree on Monday filed nominations for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council. The new Deputy Chairman is scheduled to be elected on Tuesday.
Umashree submitted her papers to Council Secretary Jyothi in the presence of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Minister and Leader of the House in Council Yathindra Siddaramaiah.
The Deputy Chairman post became vacant following the resignation of BJP's K Pranesh from the post and as MLC, as the High Court had invalidated his election from the Chikkamagaluru constituency in the 2021 election.
In 2013, Umashree became a Congress MLA from Terdal Assembly segment. She served as Minister for Women and Child Development, Empowerment of Disabled and Senior Citizens, Kannada language and Culture in the then Siddaramaiah government.
A Kannada film actress, Umashree appeared majorly in character roles and supporting roles. She received the National Film Award for Best Actress for the titular role in the 2008 film 'Gulabi Talkies'.
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