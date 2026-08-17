ETV Bharat / state

Umashree Files Nomination For Deputy Chairman Post In Karnataka Legislative Council

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar looks on Congress leader S. Umashree and other party members submit their nomination papers for the post of Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Aug. 17, 2026 ( PTI )

Bengaluru: Congress MLC Umashree on Monday filed nominations for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council. The new Deputy Chairman is scheduled to be elected on Tuesday.

Umashree submitted her papers to Council Secretary Jyothi in the presence of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Minister and Leader of the House in Council Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

The Deputy Chairman post became vacant following the resignation of BJP's K Pranesh from the post and as MLC, as the High Court had invalidated his election from the Chikkamagaluru constituency in the 2021 election.