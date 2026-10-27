Congress MLAs Clash With AAP Members Over Being Barred From Entry Into Punjab Legislative Assembly
The MLAs from Congress clashed with the Aam Aadmi Party over being denied entry to assembly.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Congress MLAs clashed with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members over being denied entry into the Punjab Legislative Assembly.
Congress MLAs, accompanied by the currently suspended legislator, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, arrived at the Assembly wearing black armbands and were prevented from entering the House.
Subsequently a heated exchange was witnessed outside the House between leaders of the ruling AAP and the opposition Congress party regarding the designated space for holding a press conference.
"Democracy has been murdered," said Punjab Congress president and MLA Pargat Singh, while levelling allegations of high-handedness against the government.
He said that opposition members attempted to come outside to address the media, while expressing dismay over their path being blocked by security personnel.
"Sukhpal Khaira was stopped, and other leaders, including Partap Singh Bajwa, were shoved. We were blocked by a human chain formed by female police personnel, which prevented us from moving forward. This is not good for democracy."
Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa protested against the occupation of the media podium by ruling party leaders. He alleged that the Chief Minister has not even offered condolences to the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota from Mansa, who was shot dead earlier this month.
"Even after 14 days, the Chief Minister has not visited Jhota's family to offer condolences. Meanwhile, we are being prevented from speaking inside the Legislative Assembly," said Bajwa.
On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal strongly condemned the conduct of the Congress leaders. Describing the Congress protest as an attempt to create a ruckus, he said that they will not allow Khaira and Bajwa to engage in hooliganism, either inside or outside the Legislative Assembly.
"These leaders only create a commotion both within and outside the House, something that will absolutely not be tolerated."
Prior to this heated exchange, Congress workers and MLAs staged a protest outside the Legislative Assembly and set fire to a "broom", the party symbol of AAP.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu reached the Assembly complex carrying a bottle of liquor with a bell attached to it. Bittu said that he had brought the bottle to present it to CM Mann.
"I want to present this to the Chief Minister. When the Chief Minister gets 'talli' (heavily intoxicated) in the evening, these bells start ringing, leading to incidents like the murders of individuals, including people like Rajbir Ghumman, and activities such as the sale of drugs."
"It was because of this very bottle that the Chief Minister was held up at the airport for three hours and slapped with a fine of 50,000. I have managed to retrieve this bottle from there. Seeing this, the Chief Minister must be feeling tempted," said the BJP leader Bittu.
Reacting to this, AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura said that bringing a bottle of liquor into a sacred space like the Legislative Assembly reflects Bittu's political degradation.
Questioning Bittu's family background, he said he has come to the Legislative Assembly to seek cheap publicity.
"Before engaging in politics over liquor, he must answer questions regarding the dark era in Punjab's history. Punjabis have not forgotten the wounds of history."
Referring to the violent incidents that took place in Punjab between 1984 and 1992, Giaspura said, "It was during the tenure of Bittu's grandfather that the youth of Punjab suffered the most devastating carnage."
"The people of Punjab can never forget the wounds of their history, nor those responsible for these deaths."
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