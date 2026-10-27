ETV Bharat / state

Congress MLAs Clash With AAP Members Over Being Barred From Entry Into Punjab Legislative Assembly

Chandigarh: The Congress MLAs clashed with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members over being denied entry into the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

Congress MLAs, accompanied by the currently suspended legislator, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, arrived at the Assembly wearing black armbands and were prevented from entering the House.

Subsequently a heated exchange was witnessed outside the House between leaders of the ruling AAP and the opposition Congress party regarding the designated space for holding a press conference.

"Democracy has been murdered," said Punjab Congress president and MLA Pargat Singh, while levelling allegations of high-handedness against the government.

He said that opposition members attempted to come outside to address the media, while expressing dismay over their path being blocked by security personnel.

"Sukhpal Khaira was stopped, and other leaders, including Partap Singh Bajwa, were shoved. We were blocked by a human chain formed by female police personnel, which prevented us from moving forward. This is not good for democracy."

Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa protested against the occupation of the media podium by ruling party leaders. He alleged that the Chief Minister has not even offered condolences to the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota from Mansa, who was shot dead earlier this month.

"Even after 14 days, the Chief Minister has not visited Jhota's family to offer condolences. Meanwhile, we are being prevented from speaking inside the Legislative Assembly," said Bajwa.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal strongly condemned the conduct of the Congress leaders. Describing the Congress protest as an attempt to create a ruckus, he said that they will not allow Khaira and Bajwa to engage in hooliganism, either inside or outside the Legislative Assembly.

"These leaders only create a commotion both within and outside the House, something that will absolutely not be tolerated."

Prior to this heated exchange, Congress workers and MLAs staged a protest outside the Legislative Assembly and set fire to a "broom", the party symbol of AAP.