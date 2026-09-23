Karnataka Congress MLA Yashvantharayagouda Patil Submits Resignation Over Exclusion Of Indi From Drought List
In his resignation letter, Patil said Indi had been severely affected during the 2026-27 monsoon season.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: Congress MLA Yashvantharayagouda Patil submitted his resignation to Karnataka Assembly Speaker GS Patil, protesting the exclusion of Indi and Chadachana taluks in Vijayapura district from the drought-hit list.
His move triggered heated exchanges in the Assembly, while Chief Minister DK. Shivakumar intervened and attempted to persuade him to reconsider the decision.
In his resignation letter, Patil said Indi had been severely affected during the 2026-27 monsoon season.
"Farmers had borrowed money to purchase seeds and fertilisers after receiving some rain initially, but crops later withered due to inadequate rainfall," he said adding the situation had also created drinking water problems for people and livestock.
Patil said he had submitted a representation to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on August 28, seeking drought-hit status for Indi. He expressed disappointment that Indi and Chadachana were excluded while 177 taluks across the state had been declared drought-hit.
“I have repeatedly made representations without causing embarrassment to our government. But our words and feelings appear to have no value,” Patil said in his resignation letter.
He alleged that greater attention was being given to influential people and those using pressure tactics, while legislators with a less confrontational approach were being ignored.
"I am unable to respond to the hopes and aspirations of the people of my constituency. Therefore, I am voluntarily resigning from my position as MLA. Please accept it,” he wrote.
Resignation Triggers Assembly Uproar
Patil’s resignation reverberated in the Assembly during the drought debate. Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka raised the issue and questioned the government over a ruling-party legislator seeking to quit.
"Your own MLA has submitted his resignation against your government. What does this say about the government?” Ashoka asked, triggering exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches.
A minister intervened to argue that the Centre was responsible for releasing drought-related assistance and said the state had written to the Union government several times. Opposition members objected to the response.
‘He Is Upset for the Sake of Farmers’
Shivakumar later met Patil and sought to pacify him. Responding to the controversy in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said Patil’s decision was driven by concern for farmers rather than any other political reason.
“Yashvantharayagouda Patil has come forward to resign for the sake of farmers’ lives. He has pressure on him because he has to answer the people of his constituency,” Shivakumar said.
The Chief Minister said drought-hit areas could not be declared solely on political demands as prescribed criteria had to be followed, including rainfall deficiency and the duration of dry spells.
“We are not discriminating on party lines. All 224 constituencies are equal,” he said, adding that several legislators had requested inclusion of their taluks in the drought list.
Shivakumar said he had visited different parts of Karnataka, including Gadag district, to assess drought conditions.
“There is nothing wrong if he became emotional. I spoke to him, consoled him and came to the House. He has his own pressures and has to answer his people,” Shivakumar said.
‘I Am Chief Minister for All 224 Constituencies’
Shivakumar urged the Opposition not to politicise Patil’s resignation, saying it was different from resignations arising from other political disputes.
"Even if Opposition members submit resignations emotionally, we will not accept them in haste. People have elected you for five years. You should remain here and work as their voice,” he said.
“I am the Chief Minister for all 224 constituencies. This is a government for all 224 constituencies. Discuss the drought situation freely,” Shivakumar told the House.
Patil had previously offered to resign amid dissatisfaction over not securing a ministerial berth and had expressed anger against Minister M.B. Patil. He later stepped back following political intervention. This time, however, he has linked his resignation directly to drought conditions and the demands of farmers in his constituency.