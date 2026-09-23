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Karnataka Congress MLA Yashvantharayagouda Patil Submits Resignation Over Exclusion Of Indi From Drought List

Bengaluru: Congress MLA Yashvantharayagouda Patil submitted his resignation to Karnataka Assembly Speaker GS Patil, protesting the exclusion of Indi and Chadachana taluks in Vijayapura district from the drought-hit list.

His move triggered heated exchanges in the Assembly, while Chief Minister DK. Shivakumar intervened and attempted to persuade him to reconsider the decision.

In his resignation letter, Patil said Indi had been severely affected during the 2026-27 monsoon season.

"Farmers had borrowed money to purchase seeds and fertilisers after receiving some rain initially, but crops later withered due to inadequate rainfall," he said adding the situation had also created drinking water problems for people and livestock.

Patil said he had submitted a representation to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on August 28, seeking drought-hit status for Indi. He expressed disappointment that Indi and Chadachana were excluded while 177 taluks across the state had been declared drought-hit.

“I have repeatedly made representations without causing embarrassment to our government. But our words and feelings appear to have no value,” Patil said in his resignation letter.

He alleged that greater attention was being given to influential people and those using pressure tactics, while legislators with a less confrontational approach were being ignored.

"I am unable to respond to the hopes and aspirations of the people of my constituency. Therefore, I am voluntarily resigning from my position as MLA. Please accept it,” he wrote.

Resignation Triggers Assembly Uproar

Patil’s resignation reverberated in the Assembly during the drought debate. Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka raised the issue and questioned the government over a ruling-party legislator seeking to quit.

"Your own MLA has submitted his resignation against your government. What does this say about the government?” Ashoka asked, triggering exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches.

A minister intervened to argue that the Centre was responsible for releasing drought-related assistance and said the state had written to the Union government several times. Opposition members objected to the response.