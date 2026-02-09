Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira Defends Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Traitor’ Remark On Ravneet Bittu
Khaira said the remark did not target the Sikh community but was directed at Bittu for switching parties.
Kapurthala: Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has defended Rahul Gandhi’s recent remark calling Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu a “traitor”, saying the comment was directed at Bittu’s political action and not the Sikh community.
Khaira said Rahul Gandhi did not use any offensive language against Sardars or Sikhism, but only criticised Raveen Bittu for betraying the Congress party. He further said that Bittu, who has been elected as a Member of Parliament three times on a Congress ticket and has held key positions, including Youth Congress president, should make responsible statements on sensitive issues.
“The word 'traitor' used by Rahul Gandhi for Ravinder Bittu is justified, and it did not hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community because Ravneet Bittu has earned this word himself through his actions,” the MLA said.
On January 4, Rahul Gandhi had referred to Ravneet Bittu as a "traitor" as he passed by the protesting Congress MPs at Makar Dwar of the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi's jibe came after Raveent Bittu quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2024.
Gandhi said, "Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face." The Congress leader offered to shake his hands, saying, "Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don't worry, you will come back (to Congress)." The Union MoS refused to shake hands and called Rahul, "Desh ke dushman (enemy of the state)".
Commenting on bail granted to senior Akali leader Bikram Majithia, Khaira said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had earlier portrayed Majithia as a drug trafficker, but the registered case was related to corruption and was weak. He added that after receiving bail, Majithia acknowledged Khaira’s effort in raising the Pubjanb-related issue and thanked him.
Khaira also criticised the AAP government over the law and order situation in Punjab, alleging that the government has failed to maintain public safety. Referring to recent killings, including the murder of Lucky Oberoi in Jalandhar, he claimed the Punjab Police was being used for political purposes while the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating day by day.
