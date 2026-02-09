ETV Bharat / state

Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira Defends Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Traitor’ Remark On Ravneet Bittu

Kapurthala: Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has defended Rahul Gandhi’s recent remark calling Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu a “traitor”, saying the comment was directed at Bittu’s political action and not the Sikh community.

Khaira said Rahul Gandhi did not use any offensive language against Sardars or Sikhism, but only criticised Raveen Bittu for betraying the Congress party. He further said that Bittu, who has been elected as a Member of Parliament three times on a Congress ticket and has held key positions, including Youth Congress president, should make responsible statements on sensitive issues.

“The word 'traitor' used by Rahul Gandhi for Ravinder Bittu is justified, and it did not hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community because Ravneet Bittu has earned this word himself through his actions,” the MLA said.

On January 4, Rahul Gandhi had referred to Ravneet Bittu as a "traitor" as he passed by the protesting Congress MPs at Makar Dwar of the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi's jibe came after Raveent Bittu quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2024.