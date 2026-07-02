ETV Bharat / state

Congress MLA Sajid Pathan Receives Alleged Threat Calls From Bishnoi Gang; Government Assures Providing Security To Legislators

Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, raised this issue through an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on the issue ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Opposition created a massive uproar in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly over the claims made by Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sajid Pathan, alleging to have received threatening calls from the Bishnoi gang. The members of opposition parties accused the government of not taking the matter seriously and raised slogans against the government in protest.

Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, raised this issue through an adjournment motion and demanded immediate action from the government. Subsequently, the Opposition demanded a detailed discussion on the issue of farmer suicides as well.

However, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar rejected their demand. Minister Nitesh Rane, on behalf of the government, stated that the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had already clarified the government's stance on this matter. Minister Shambhuraj Desai mentioned that the government would take serious note of the complaint and that detailed information regarding the incident had been sought from the concerned legislator.

Dissatisfied with the minister's response, Opposition members alleged the government was avoiding discussion on farmers' issues along with this matter. They staged a walkout in protest.

Extortion call from gangster Shubham Lonkar

Wadettiwar further stated that, on Wednesday night, MLA Pathan had received an extortion call from gangster Shubham Lonkar, who is allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He is said to operate from the United States. Wadettiwar pointed out that these threatening calls are grave and concerning, a sensitive issue of the security of a legislator. He said, just a day prior, Fadnavis had assured the House that the government would take strict action against criminal gangs, both domestic and those operating both from overseas.