Congress MLA Sajid Pathan Receives Alleged Threat Calls From Bishnoi Gang; Government Assures Providing Security To Legislators
The opposition stages a walkout over the issue of farmers' suicides and threats to a Congress legislator,
Published : July 2, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Mumbai: The Opposition created a massive uproar in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly over the claims made by Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sajid Pathan, alleging to have received threatening calls from the Bishnoi gang. The members of opposition parties accused the government of not taking the matter seriously and raised slogans against the government in protest.
Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, raised this issue through an adjournment motion and demanded immediate action from the government. Subsequently, the Opposition demanded a detailed discussion on the issue of farmer suicides as well.
However, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar rejected their demand. Minister Nitesh Rane, on behalf of the government, stated that the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had already clarified the government's stance on this matter. Minister Shambhuraj Desai mentioned that the government would take serious note of the complaint and that detailed information regarding the incident had been sought from the concerned legislator.
Dissatisfied with the minister's response, Opposition members alleged the government was avoiding discussion on farmers' issues along with this matter. They staged a walkout in protest.
Extortion call from gangster Shubham Lonkar
Wadettiwar further stated that, on Wednesday night, MLA Pathan had received an extortion call from gangster Shubham Lonkar, who is allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He is said to operate from the United States. Wadettiwar pointed out that these threatening calls are grave and concerning, a sensitive issue of the security of a legislator. He said, just a day prior, Fadnavis had assured the House that the government would take strict action against criminal gangs, both domestic and those operating both from overseas.
Rane clarified that the government is responsible for providing security to all MLAs and assured that necessary action would be taken. Wadettiwar also accused the Opposition of politicising the issue.
Pathan informed the House that, after receiving the initial threat, the CM had personally called him at midnight and reassured him of providing protection and security, which had been provided. He, however, questioned how gangsters could make threatening calls to elected representatives.
"The Chief Minister stated in the House that gangs would be dealt with, yet within a few hours, I received an extortion call. I am not afraid of threats, but I want to know how they are getting away with it," Pathan told the House.
He added, "These are the same people who had killed Baba Siddique. I am not interested in getting security cover. Instead, I need funds for the development of my constituency.” Citing the security provided to director Rohit Shetty following threats, Wadettiwar demanded similar protection for elected representatives.
Speaker's statement
Addressing this issue, Speaker Rahul Narwekar stated that ensuring the safety of public representatives is the government's responsibility and clarified that appropriate security would be provided after assessing the threat level.