ETV Bharat / state

Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti Gets 3-Year Jail Term In FD Fraud Case, Granted Bail

Bhopal: A Delhi court on Thursday has sentenced Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti and his aide, a bank employee, to three years' imprisonment in connection with a cooperative bank cheating and forgery case. The court awarded three-year sentences under two sections and a two-year sentence under another section.

After pronouncing the quantum of punishment, the Court granted him bail on health grounds. The prosecution has 60 days to file an appeal in the High Court. State Congress legal cell head advocate JP Dhanopia said further steps will be decided after examining the court order.

This comes a day after the MP/MLA court had convicted Bharti in the 25-year-old case. Following the conviction, the court sent him to Tihar Jail.

Back in August 24, 1998, Bharti's mother, Savitri Shyam, deposited Rs 10 lakh as a fixed deposit in the District Cooperative Rural Development Bank, Datia, at an interest rate of 13.5% for a period of three years. At the time, Rajendra Bharti was serving as chairman of the bank's board.

According to the prosecution, Bharti misused his position to extend the tenure of the fixed deposit from three years to 10 years and later to 15 years, and continued to avail the high interest rate. Investigators alleged that bank records, including the ledger book, FD counter slips and receipts, were tampered with to facilitate the extension.