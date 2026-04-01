Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti Gets 3-Year Jail Term In FD Fraud Case, Granted Bail
Delhi court sentenced Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti in a decades-old FD fraud case, grants bail on health grounds.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST|
Updated : April 2, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Bhopal: A Delhi court on Thursday has sentenced Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti and his aide, a bank employee, to three years' imprisonment in connection with a cooperative bank cheating and forgery case. The court awarded three-year sentences under two sections and a two-year sentence under another section.
After pronouncing the quantum of punishment, the Court granted him bail on health grounds. The prosecution has 60 days to file an appeal in the High Court. State Congress legal cell head advocate JP Dhanopia said further steps will be decided after examining the court order.
This comes a day after the MP/MLA court had convicted Bharti in the 25-year-old case. Following the conviction, the court sent him to Tihar Jail.
Back in August 24, 1998, Bharti's mother, Savitri Shyam, deposited Rs 10 lakh as a fixed deposit in the District Cooperative Rural Development Bank, Datia, at an interest rate of 13.5% for a period of three years. At the time, Rajendra Bharti was serving as chairman of the bank's board.
According to the prosecution, Bharti misused his position to extend the tenure of the fixed deposit from three years to 10 years and later to 15 years, and continued to avail the high interest rate. Investigators alleged that bank records, including the ledger book, FD counter slips and receipts, were tampered with to facilitate the extension.
It is further alleged that Bharti, along with co-accused Raghuveer Sharad Prajapati, forged documents between 1999 and 2011. He gained an annual gain of Rs 1.35 lakh for his mother and the associated institution. This caused financial losses to the bank.
Later, when Bharti stepped down from the bank’s board, the audit team raised objections. The Cooperative Department filed a complaint in court on September 29, 2015.
Bharti had challenged the case in the High Court and later in the Supreme Court and argued that he would not receive a fair trial in Madhya Pradesh. The Supreme Court subsequently transferred the case to a special court in Delhi, where he was convicted.
Madhya Pradesh Congress Legal Cell chief J.P. Dhanopia said the party would study the court’s order and take appropriate legal steps.
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