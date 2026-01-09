ETV Bharat / state

Congress MLA Arrested In Cheating Case In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa; Sent To Jail Till Jan 22

Janjgir-Champa: Congress MLA Baleshwar Sahu was arrested on Friday in a cheating and forgery case in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, a police official said.

The legislator from Jaijaipur constituency was booked along with one Gautam Rathore in October last year on the complaint of Rajkumar Sharma (46), a resident of Sara Gaon police station area here, he added.

"As per the complaint, Sahu was a manager of a cooperative society in Bamhanidih, while Rathore was its salesman between 2015 and 2020. The duo allegedly advised Sharma to take a Kisan Credit Card loan against his 50 acres of land. Then Sahu and Rathore opened an account for Sharma at a private bank in Champa and also took a blank cheque from him. Sahu transferred Rs 24 lakh into his own account and that of his wife," the official said.

"Sharma has claimed the accused withdrew a total of Rs 42.78 lakh by forging his signatures and thumb impressions as well as that of his mother and wife. On Friday, a chargesheet was submitted against the MLA and Rathore in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM). After taking cognisance of the chargesheet, the court issued a jail warrant," he said.