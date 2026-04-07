ETV Bharat / state

Congress MLA Alleges 2018 Kerala Floods A 'Man-Made Disaster,' Govt Says His Charges Based On AI-Generated Evidence

Thiruvananthapuram: The devastating Kerala floods in 2018 were not a natural calamity but a 'man-made disaster' orchestrated by officials and leaders to profit from corruption, a Congress MLA alleged on Tuesday, triggering a massive political controversy in Kerala.

Muvattupuzha MLA and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Mathew Kuzhalnadan made public a few audio recordings that he claims prove the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's culpability. He alleged that the mismanagement of dams and water control systems turned a period of heavy rain into a catastrophe for the state.

Corruption and loot

Mathew Kuzhalnadan alleged that the flood was not just a natural disaster but was caused by corruption and lapses in managing dams. He said what happened was not a lapse but a loot. He clarified he was hunted for responding to this and that he would raise his voice against it for the rest of his life. He added that the "government that sold out Kerala and its people is in power, and that this should be remembered when going to the polling booth".

Irregularities in Thottapalli Spillway

Mathew Kuzhalnadan pointed out that there were huge irregularities in the opening of the Thottapalli Spillway, as per information in the audio recording that came out. It is alleged that the shutters of the spillway, which were supposed to be opened a month ago, were deliberately delayed to protect the sandbank there. The audio recording also says that there was an illegal collusion between high-ranking officials and a former minister behind this.

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