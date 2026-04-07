Congress MLA Alleges 2018 Kerala Floods A 'Man-Made Disaster,' Govt Says His Charges Based On AI-Generated Evidence
The mismanagement of dams and water control systems turned a period of heavy rain into a catastrophe for the state, he alleged.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The devastating Kerala floods in 2018 were not a natural calamity but a 'man-made disaster' orchestrated by officials and leaders to profit from corruption, a Congress MLA alleged on Tuesday, triggering a massive political controversy in Kerala.
Muvattupuzha MLA and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Mathew Kuzhalnadan made public a few audio recordings that he claims prove the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's culpability. He alleged that the mismanagement of dams and water control systems turned a period of heavy rain into a catastrophe for the state.
Corruption and loot
Mathew Kuzhalnadan alleged that the flood was not just a natural disaster but was caused by corruption and lapses in managing dams. He said what happened was not a lapse but a loot. He clarified he was hunted for responding to this and that he would raise his voice against it for the rest of his life. He added that the "government that sold out Kerala and its people is in power, and that this should be remembered when going to the polling booth".
Irregularities in Thottapalli Spillway
Mathew Kuzhalnadan pointed out that there were huge irregularities in the opening of the Thottapalli Spillway, as per information in the audio recording that came out. It is alleged that the shutters of the spillway, which were supposed to be opened a month ago, were deliberately delayed to protect the sandbank there. The audio recording also says that there was an illegal collusion between high-ranking officials and a former minister behind this.
Maniyar project and violation of rules
Another major allegation is related to the Maniyar project on the Upper Pamba River. Water was illegally filled in the dam to generate electricity for private companies. But later, he pointed out that the uncontrolled release of water caused the submergence of areas, including Chengannur.
In addition, water from Parambikulam that was supposed to go to Tamil Nadu was diverted to Kerala to help a contractor there. It is alleged that this action led to a sharp rise in the water level in the Chalakudy River and large-scale damage.
He said the words of the ruling minister are now proof of the argument that the 2018 floods were a man-made disaster and that stringent action should be taken against those who drowned Kerala in the floods for the sake of corruption and the profit of private individuals. Mathew Kuzhalnadan said that more details will be revealed after the response on this issue comes.
Government Rebuttal: 'AI-Generated Fake'
Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that the 2018 floods were caused by extreme rainfall, a fact confirmed by international experts and central agencies. He accused the opposition of trying to mislead the public with lies in the absence of real evidence.
Kerala Minister K Krishnankutty dismissed the audio as a total fake, suggesting it was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) or modern voice-cloning technology. He questioned why the MLA never raised this in the Assembly and announced legal action for defamation.
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