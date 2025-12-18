ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Civic Polls, Congress MLC Pradnya Satav Joins BJP

Mumbai: Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Pradnya Satav joined the BJP here on Thursday, hours after submitting her resignation from the Upper House of the Maharashtra legislature. She joined the BJP in the presence of the ruling party’s Maharashtra chief Ravindra Chavan and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Satav, the wife of late Rajiv Satav, a Congressman and close confidant of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, hails from Hingoli district in the state’s Marathwada region. She was first elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council in 2021.