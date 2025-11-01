Congress Made Many Unsuccessful Attempts To Ban RSS; It Must Explain The Reason: Hosabale
He said RSS workers will take the national song Vande Mataram in its 150th year to the masses to make them aware of its significance.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST
Jabalpur: Referring to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's call for banning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS), its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday said Congress made many unsuccessful attempts to ban the organisation before, and Kharge's remarks are nothing new.
"Congress must explain why it wants to ban RSS. Attempts to ban RSS have failed before. People are continuously joining the RSS, which clearly demonstrates their love," he said after attending the All-Indian Executive Meeting of RSS in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.
The events include public awareness programs to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, and the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Hosabale said RSS workers will conduct door-to-door outreach, and a process will be initiated to organise over one lakh Hindu conventions.
Talking about the sesquicentennial of the national song Vande Mataram, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in his novel Anandamath, Hosabale said, "This year marks the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. Therefore, it will once again be taken to the masses. The RSS will work to create public awareness for this purpose. A similar program to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the national song was organised by the RSS. However, this work could not proceed further after the Emergency."
He said RSS will celebrate the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, a star of Indian tradition, across the country. "This year marks the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, and RSS workers will celebrate it across the country. Discussions about the Guru and his messages will be held at seminars," he added.
He said Punjab also faces the problem of religious conversion, and Sikhs are falling victim to it. To end religious conversion among tribals, the RSS has decided to organise programs dedicated to the tribal legend Birsa Munda. "Through this initiative, the RSS will strengthen its hold in tribal areas. Birsa Munda not only fought the British but also led movements against religious conversion. Furthermore, the RSS has developed a separate strategy for West Bengal, where it seeks harmony," he added.
The meeting also discussed Naxalite violence. Hosabale said, "Naxalites are our own brothers who have strayed from the mainstream. They are now shunning violence and returning to the mainstream. Therefore, we welcome them. The meeting also discussed the increasing drug addiction among youth. The Sangh will strive to reduce this drug addiction through its programs."
Hosabale said over 32 lakh people across the country celebrated the centenary of RSS by wearing uniforms. "This year, the Sangh will open 10,000 new branches. Only those who attend the Sangh's branch don't need to be our workers. If someone is working for nation-building in their area, they are also our companion. (Former president) Pranab Mukherjee also visited the Sangh's office, after his retirement," he added.
Refuting any direct connection with the BJP, he said, "Many of our workers are BJP members. They are also in many other parties, including the BJP. RSS has clearly stated that it does not make any statements on the elections, but the maximum people should participate in voting."
