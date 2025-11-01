ETV Bharat / state

Congress Made Many Unsuccessful Attempts To Ban RSS; It Must Explain The Reason: Hosabale

Jabalpur: Referring to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's call for banning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS), its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday said Congress made many unsuccessful attempts to ban the organisation before, and Kharge's remarks are nothing new.

"Congress must explain why it wants to ban RSS. Attempts to ban RSS have failed before. People are continuously joining the RSS, which clearly demonstrates their love," he said after attending the All-Indian Executive Meeting of RSS in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The events include public awareness programs to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, and the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Hosabale said RSS workers will conduct door-to-door outreach, and a process will be initiated to organise over one lakh Hindu conventions.

Talking about the sesquicentennial of the national song Vande Mataram, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in his novel Anandamath, Hosabale said, "This year marks the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. Therefore, it will once again be taken to the masses. The RSS will work to create public awareness for this purpose. A similar program to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the national song was organised by the RSS. However, this work could not proceed further after the Emergency."

He said RSS will celebrate the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, a star of Indian tradition, across the country. "This year marks the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, and RSS workers will celebrate it across the country. Discussions about the Guru and his messages will be held at seminars," he added.