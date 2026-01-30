ETV Bharat / state

Cong Lodges Complaint Against BJP For Defamatory Post Against Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (L) and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (R) ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Bengaluru: The Congress has complained to the BJP IT Cell for posting defamatory content against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar by calling them "Scam Lord". In his complaint on Thursday, advocate N Narendra of the Congress legal cell, alleged that a morphed and defamatory image was posted on the social media platform ‘X’ from the official handle "BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka)". According to the complaint, the post was published on January 29, carrying an edited image depicting Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and other ministers in a distorted and malicious manner. The images were allegedly altered under the caption "Scam Lord", with an accompanying text that read: "This is the real story of the scam empire of the @INCKarnataka government that is looting Karnataka day and night!!"