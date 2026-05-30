ETV Bharat / state

CLP Meets Today To Elect New Leader, All Eyes On D K Shivakumar

Congress leader Siddaramaiah during a press conference after resigning from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister, in Bengaluru, Thursday, May 28, 2026. State Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also seen. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: The Congress Legislature Party is scheduled to meet on Saturday evening here to elect its new leader, who will succeed Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. D K Shivakumar, who served as Deputy CM under Siddaramaiah, is widely expected to be elected as the new leader of the CLP.

Siddaramaiah’s resignation as Chief Minister was accepted and the Council of Ministers was dissolved by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday. All lawmakers have been asked to attend the CLP meeting at 4 pm in Vidhana Soudha's conference hall, which will be overseen by AICC General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah himself will propose Shivakumar as the new CLP leader, or a one-line resolution may be passed authorising the Congress high command to choose the next leader. The swearing-in of the new Chief Minister is likely on Sunday or Monday, and it may be held on the iconic grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, official sources said.

There are expectations that a few Ministers may also be sworn in. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held discussions with Congress leadership in Delhi on Friday regarding the modalities of the new cabinet and the transition of power. Lobbying has been intensified by Ministerial aspirants in New Delhi before the high command.

While some ministers from the dissolved council of Ministers are trying to secure their positions in the new cabinet, legislators hoping for a cabinet berth this time have also reached the national capital.