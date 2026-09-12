ETV Bharat / state

Congress, Left Announce Candidates For Nandigram-Rejinagar By-elections

FILE - A poster of the BJP candidate winner Suvendu Adhikari from Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies installed near the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence after the results of West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata on May 5, 2026. ( ANI )

Rejinagar (Murshidabad): The CPI(M)-led Left Front on Saturday announced its candidates for the October 6 by-elections to Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly constituencies in West Bengal, joining the Congress in entering the electoral fray even as the ruling BJP and the opposition TMC were yet to name their nominees.

The CPI has fielded Shantigopal Giri from Nandigram, the seat vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, while the CPI(M) has nominated Saeed Asad Ali from Rejinagar, which was relinquished by Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir.

The Left's decision assumes significance in Nandigram, a constituency that has been a political battleground between the BJP and the TMC, and where Adhikari secured a massive victory in the 2026 assembly elections.

Giri had contested the Nandigram seat for the Left in the assembly polls earlier this year and secured only 2,997 votes against Adhikari's 1,27,301 votes.

Adhikari had contested from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the assembly elections and won both seats. He subsequently vacated Nandigram and retained Bhabanipur, necessitating the bypoll.

The Congress had on Friday named Mohammed Abdullahil Kafi and Milan Pradhan as its candidates for Rejinagar and Nandigram, respectively.

The nominations were approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, according to a party statement.

The Left's return to the contest in Rejinagar also marks a change from the assembly elections, when it did not field a candidate from the seat and instead supported West Bengal Socialist Party nominee Tusharkanti Chattopadhyay, who polled just 748 votes.

The bypoll, therefore, sets up a multi-cornered contest in both constituencies, with the BJP and the TMC yet to announce their candidates.

The stakes are particularly high for the TMC, which is now the principal opposition force in the state but has undergone a three-way split following the assembly elections.