ETV Bharat / state

Congress-Led Alliance Will Form Govt In Assam, Claims Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday said the alliance led by Congress will form the government in the state after the results of the Assembly elections are declared on May 4.

Addressing the media here, Gogoi expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for their overwhelming support and said a new government, as desired by the people, will be formed in the state this time. He said the unemployed youth of the state frustrated due to the lack of employment opportunities.

Gogoi said the state government has failed to promote tea industry and local enterprises. "The government has failed in human resource development and has not delivered in crucial sectors like education and healthcare. The rising prices of medicines and the poor condition of hospitals further reflect the failure. The Home Department has failed to ensure the safety of women, and the core issues of rural people remain unchanged. The government has failed to address the basic problems of the people," he said.

The senior Congress leader said, while the government introduced certain schemes, it politicized them. He said Congress through its 'Samay Parivartan Yatra', highlighted issues of illegal wealth across every corner of Assam. Towards the end of the elections, people also realized that certain foreign assets were not disclosed in official affidavits, he said.

Gogoi said the Congress fielded fresh candidates in the elections, including many under the age of 40 and 13 women candidates. "Though some leaders left the party, Congress has delivered a “new Congress” to the people, who have responded positively and extended their support to us," he said.

Gogoi said that the party formed a strong alliance strategy by excluding AIUDF and instead aligning with Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI, CPI(ML), and APHLC. He reiterated that Congress has had no ties with AIUDF since the last Assembly elections, while alleging that the Chief Minister took support from AIUDF during the Rajya Sabha elections and even facilitated defections.

The Assam Congress president emphasized that throughout the campaign, Congress maintained politeness and dignity while strongly putting forward its views. "Even while criticizing the government in manifestos and campaigns, the party never resorted to personal or indecent attacks. The Congress maintained respectful relations even with opponents, upholding Assam’s traditions of civility and culture," he said.

Criticizing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi said, "In recent days he has created a toxic environment through aggressive outbursts. Why does the Chief Minister appear panicked if he is confident of returning to power".