ETV Bharat / state

Congress Leads Telangana Panchayat Polls, Wins Majority Of Gram Panchayats In First Phase

Hyderabad: In the first phase of Telangana Panchayat elections, including unanimous victories, candidates supported by the Congress party have won 2,425 seats. Out of a total of 4,230 seats, the party secured 57.32 per cent of the Gram Panchayats.

Candidates supported by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won 1,168 seats (27.6 per cent). Meanwhile, the BJP won 189 seats (4.5 per cent), the CPM won 24 seats (0.54 per cent), the CPI won 23 seats (0.57 per cent) and Independents secured 401 seats (9.47 per cent). The State Election Commission has released the final results of the vote count in the 4,230 villages where elections were held.

Congress Report Shows 60.69%

According to a report released by the Congress party, its supported candidates secured 60.69 per cent of the seats, including unanimous victories.

According to this report, the party claimed to have won 2,567 Panchayats. The Congress dominance was evident in all districts except Siddipet. The party won the most seats in Nalgonda district, securing 211 Sarpanch positions.

The party also secured over 100 seats in the Vikarabad (179), Khammam (137), Nizamabad (134), and Medak (111) districts. Compared to the opposition BRS, it won 119 more seats in Nizamabad district, 112 in Nalgonda, 108 in Vikarabad, 99 in Khammam, and 78 in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

BRS Report

The party won 71 seats in Siddipet district, five more than the Congress (66). It also faced a tough fight in the Mahbubnagar, Jagtial, Kumuram Bheem, Wanaparthy, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy districts. The party's lowest seat count was in Jogulamba Gadwal district, where it secured only eight seats. It won 10 seats each in the Mulugu and Narayanpet districts, and only 15 in Nizamabad.