Congress Leaders Meet To Discuss Impact Of India-US Trade Deal On Jammu Kashmir

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Wednesday took strong exception to the India-US trade deal and maintained that it is bound to hurt the interests of Jammu and Kashmir. On Thursday, a meeting of Congress legislators, former ministers, senior leaders, district presidents, and others was held here to discuss the impact of the deal on Jammu and Kashmir growers. They claimed that the trade deal would decimate various sectors of J&K, including fruits, walnuts, horticulture and agricultural products. Speaking to the media, JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra said that the Congress high command, led by its President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, had decided to gauge the impact of the deal. Congress Leaders Meet To Discuss Impact Of India-US Trade Deal On Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat) “It was decided to aware people, especially growers, about its impact. This is a technical thing which a common man is not aware of, but a grower knows it very well. In this context, we convened a meeting here, and several leaders spoke about it,” Karra said.