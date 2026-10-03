ETV Bharat / state

Congress Leaders Meet Sahil Wakode’s Family Amid IIT Bombay Student Suicide Probe

File - Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, parents of the IIT Bombay student who died by suicide, sit in protest along with supporters demanding justice at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai on Thursday ( ANI )

Mumbai: The family of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode met Maharashtra Congress in-charge Dr. Sirivella Prasad and state Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Friday to raise issues related to his death.

During the meeting at Shanta Ashram, Wakode’s family discussed various aspects of his death with the Congress leaders. The leaders assured the family that the party would pursue the matter and take necessary steps to seek justice for Sahil.

All India Congress Committee Secretaries BM Sandeep, Rehana Chishti, and UB Venkatesh, Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabreen and state Congress training department head Ashutosh Shirke were also present.

Congress Leaders Meet Sahil Wakode’s Family Amid IIT Bombay Suicide Probe (ETV Bharat)

Against the backdrop of the case, the Congress also criticised the functioning of the Centre and the Maharashtra government. Meanwhile, the investigation into the alleged suicide of the IIT Bombay BTech student and protests by students continue.

The probe has now included the questioning of Professor Suryanarayan Dulla for nearly 10 hours, while students have begun an indefinite hunger strike on the campus.

The Mumbai Crime Branch questioned Dulla about Sahil’s academic circumstances, his interactions with the student, the grading process, and events preceding his death.

Sahil’s parents have accused Dulla of mental harassment, making caste-related remarks, and allegedly abetting their son’s suicide. These allegations are currently under investigation and have not been established.