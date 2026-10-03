Congress Leaders Meet Sahil Wakode’s Family Amid IIT Bombay Student Suicide Probe
The Mumbai Crime Branch questioned Dulla about Sahil’s academic circumstances, his interactions with the student, the grading process and events preceding his death.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Mumbai: The family of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode met Maharashtra Congress in-charge Dr. Sirivella Prasad and state Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Friday to raise issues related to his death.
During the meeting at Shanta Ashram, Wakode’s family discussed various aspects of his death with the Congress leaders. The leaders assured the family that the party would pursue the matter and take necessary steps to seek justice for Sahil.
All India Congress Committee Secretaries BM Sandeep, Rehana Chishti, and UB Venkatesh, Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabreen and state Congress training department head Ashutosh Shirke were also present.
Against the backdrop of the case, the Congress also criticised the functioning of the Centre and the Maharashtra government. Meanwhile, the investigation into the alleged suicide of the IIT Bombay BTech student and protests by students continue.
The probe has now included the questioning of Professor Suryanarayan Dulla for nearly 10 hours, while students have begun an indefinite hunger strike on the campus.
The Mumbai Crime Branch questioned Dulla about Sahil’s academic circumstances, his interactions with the student, the grading process, and events preceding his death.
Sahil’s parents have accused Dulla of mental harassment, making caste-related remarks, and allegedly abetting their son’s suicide. These allegations are currently under investigation and have not been established.
The Crime Branch has so far recorded statements from around 50 people, including professors, hostel staff, Sahil’s classmates, close friends, and relatives.
Investigators are examining messages, emails, chats, and other digital evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events before Sahil's death. The process of unlocking Sahil’s mobile phone and accessing its contents is still pending.
Student protests, which have continued for 17 days following Sahil’s death, intensified on Friday with students beginning an indefinite hunger strike at the Jeris Canteen in IIT Bombay’s Powai campus. The hunger strike continued on Saturday.
The students are demanding an independent inquiry committee, accountability from the institute administration, a comprehensive investigation into all aspects of Sahil’s death, and urgent decisions on their other demands.
Students have also demanded the resignation of IIT Bombay director Shirish Kedare and Professor Suryanarayan Dulla. They have raised objections to the existing inquiry committee and demanded that an independent panel comprising people who are neither current employees nor students of the institute be appointed.
Other demands include allowing Sahil’s parents to safely visit the campus and meet the administration and students. Students have also called for Dulla to be relieved of all responsibilities until the investigation is completed.
They have further demanded Kedare’s resignation over what they allege was the improper handling of Sahil’s case.
Sahil’s parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, have also been on an indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan since September 24. They are demanding an independent investigation into the broader circumstances surrounding their son’s death and the alleged pressures he faced.
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