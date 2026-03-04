ETV Bharat / state

Congress Leaders Begin Lobbying For Rajya Sabha Seat In Telangana

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi(R) meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy along with other party leaders in Delhi ( File/IANS )

Hyderabad: Amid an approaching deadline for filing of nominations for the two vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Telangana, Congress leaders are lobbying to bag the tickets.

The nominations for the two seats have to be filed by the evening of Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Sources within the Congress said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud held threadbare discussions about the selection of candidates for the two seats with Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi for about twenty minutes.

According to the Congress sources, the party top brass will likely field senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on one seat under the AICC quota while more than a dozen leaders from BC, Reddy, Dalit, Adivasi and other social groups are lobbying for the second seat.