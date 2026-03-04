Congress Leaders Begin Lobbying For Rajya Sabha Seat In Telangana
Sources said that the Congress will likely to field senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi while several leaders are vying for the second seat.
Hyderabad: Amid an approaching deadline for filing of nominations for the two vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Telangana, Congress leaders are lobbying to bag the tickets.
The nominations for the two seats have to be filed by the evening of Thursday, March 5, 2026.
Sources within the Congress said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud held threadbare discussions about the selection of candidates for the two seats with Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi for about twenty minutes.
According to the Congress sources, the party top brass will likely field senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on one seat under the AICC quota while more than a dozen leaders from BC, Reddy, Dalit, Adivasi and other social groups are lobbying for the second seat.
Among the aspirants vying for a the second Rajya Sabha seat are Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's advisor Vem Narender Reddy, former minister Chinna Reddy, CWC special invitee Vamsichander Reddy, senior Congress party leader V. Hanumantha Rao, Farmers Welfare Commission Chairman Kodanda Reddy, former MP Madhuyashki Goud, former MLA Iravathri Anil Kumar, PCC Disciplinary Committee Convener Shyam Mohan, Mahila Congress President Sunita Rao, Dommati Sambaiah, Bellaiah Nayak and others.
Sources said that former MLA and working president Jaggareddy recently flew to Delhi to meet AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge whom he requested that one of the party's struggling candidates, V. Hanumantha Rao or Jetty Kusumakumar, be given a chance. Former minister Chinna Reddy is learnt to have met the party president to motivate the party chief to give him the ticket for the second RS seat. CWC special invitee Vamsichander Reddy, who is in Delhi and is organizing party programs, is also reportedly making efforts at his level.
Who Will Get The Second RS Seat?
Party sources said that the Chief Minister, PCC President and other key leaders are likely to be summoned to Delhi to take a final decision with regard to the second Rajya Sabha seat. There are indications that a decision will be taken by coordinating the interests of the party as well as the government.
A decision by the Congress high command with regard to the second Rajya Sabha seat is likely to come by today or tomorrow.
