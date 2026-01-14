ETV Bharat / state

Congress Leader Threatens To Beat Woman Officer With Slippers For Removing Banner, Apologises After Public Outcry

Bengaluru: Even as a Congress MLA from Magadi reprimanding an officer publicly saying 'people will hit you with slippers' is still fresh in memory of the people, another Congress leader from Shidlaghatta in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district has threatened to hit a woman KAS officer with slippers for removing a banner obstructing traffic in Shidlaghatta town.

Congress leader Rajiv Gowda, who unsuccessfully contested the 2023 assembly elections, is accused of threatening KAS officer and Shidlaghatta Municipality Commissioner Amruta Gowda to hit her with slippers and also chase her out.

In a viral audio clip, Gowda is heard using abusive and unparliamentary language against the lady officer despite her requesting him not to use such language. Gowda was yelling at the officer over phone for allegedly removing a banner put up by his supporters in the town, wishing good luck for the upcoming Kannada movie 'Cult'.

"How dare you remove the banner? If it is not restored by tomorrow, I will burn your office. I will even get people from all wards and make them beat you with slippers and chase you out of taluka," he threatened Amruta. He was also heard constantly using abusive words.