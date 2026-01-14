Congress Leader Threatens To Beat Woman Officer With Slippers For Removing Banner, Apologises After Public Outcry
Bengaluru: Even as a Congress MLA from Magadi reprimanding an officer publicly saying 'people will hit you with slippers' is still fresh in memory of the people, another Congress leader from Shidlaghatta in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district has threatened to hit a woman KAS officer with slippers for removing a banner obstructing traffic in Shidlaghatta town.
Congress leader Rajiv Gowda, who unsuccessfully contested the 2023 assembly elections, is accused of threatening KAS officer and Shidlaghatta Municipality Commissioner Amruta Gowda to hit her with slippers and also chase her out.
In a viral audio clip, Gowda is heard using abusive and unparliamentary language against the lady officer despite her requesting him not to use such language. Gowda was yelling at the officer over phone for allegedly removing a banner put up by his supporters in the town, wishing good luck for the upcoming Kannada movie 'Cult'.
"How dare you remove the banner? If it is not restored by tomorrow, I will burn your office. I will even get people from all wards and make them beat you with slippers and chase you out of taluka," he threatened Amruta. He was also heard constantly using abusive words.
Going by the audio, Rajeev was not even ready to listen to Amruta's clarification that the pourakarmikas removed the banner after complaints from the public. "Since the banner had tilted and was about to fall, many people asked the pourakarmikas to remove it fearing that it may fall on people or vehicles passing by. So they removed it," she said.
As the audio went viral and public and public anger built up, Rajeev expressed regret and offered an apology. "I didn't mean to hurt her. I was questioning her why only the banners put out by our men are being removed while those of others are allowed. If she is hurt, I will apologise to her," Rajeev said. However, Amruta said she has decided to file a complaint against Rajeev as he abused the entire staff of the municipality.
Meanwhile, the staff of the Municipality staged a protest seeking action against Rajiv. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy condemned Rajiv for using abusive language against a woman officer, besides obstructing her work. He also called Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and expressed his anguish over the incident.
"It is condemnable that women officers are being abused and harassed in the state. You being a woman, you should not tolerate such atrocities on other women officers and initiate strict action against the guilty persons," he urged the Chief Secretary.
