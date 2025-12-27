ETV Bharat / state

Congress Leader Held For Sharing AI Image Of Kerala CM With Sabarimala Gold Theft Case Accused

Kozhikode: Congress leader, N Subramanian, found himself in trouble after allegedly sharing an AI-generated photograph showing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alongside Unnikrishnan Potti, an accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case. Chevayur Police on Friday registered a case and took N Subramanian, a member of the Political Affairs Committee of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, into custody on Saturday for interrogation.

A police team reached Subramanian's house today at 8 AM to record his statement as he did not depose before the police station despite being summoned. Later, it was decided to take him to the police station for detailed interrogation, officials said.

In his response to media before being taken to the police station, Subramanian said that the photograph he posted was not AI-generated but was taken from a video released by the Chief Minister's Office. He alleged that police are echoing the government's words and labelling everything as AI-generated.

He further claimed that one of the photographs he posted was also seen on the social media account of BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on November 29, but no case was registered against him. “I will try to prove the authenticity of the photograph. Anyway, the case will reach the court,” he said.

Subramanian further alleged that the government’s policy was to take action against people criticising the CM by sending them to jail. “Government cannot silence people with such actions,” he said. He also said that in his social media post, he had mentioned that the photograph was taken from Facebook. “Let’s wait and see,” he added.