'Sonia Gandhi's Condition Stable, Responding Well To Treatment': Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

New Delhi: Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Monday, is in stable condition and is responding well to treatment, said Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Sonia was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 10 pm on Monday after she complained of difficulty in breathing. A medical examination revealed that her bronchial asthma had slightly worsened due to the combined effects of cold weather and pollution in the national capital.

She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for further monitoring of her condition and treatment. She is being administered antibiotics and other supportive medications and her condition is improving, said Dr Swaroop. The decision to discharge her will be made by the treating doctor based on her clinical progress, and it is expected to be within a day or two, he said.