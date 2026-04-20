ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Alleges BJP Trying To Enter TN Through AIADMK; Says The Party 'Surrendered' To BJP Because Of 'Corruption'

Kaniyakumari: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, alleged All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leadership had surrendered to the BJP because of 'corruption.'

"BJP is trying to enter Tamil Nadu through the party," said Rahul while addressing the public rally here. Rahul also targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying "it hates the Dravidian idea and wants to rule Tamil Nadu".