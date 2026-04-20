Rahul Alleges BJP Trying To Enter TN Through AIADMK; Says The Party 'Surrendered' To BJP Because Of 'Corruption'
Rahul also targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying "it hates the Dravidian idea and wants to rule Tamil Nadu".
By PTI
Published : April 20, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
Kaniyakumari: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, alleged All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leadership had surrendered to the BJP because of 'corruption.'
"BJP is trying to enter Tamil Nadu through the party," said Rahul while addressing the public rally here. Rahul also targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying "it hates the Dravidian idea and wants to rule Tamil Nadu".
LIVE: Public Meeting | Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu https://t.co/QEeXyW5qQR— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2026
Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is scheduled on April 23. The election campaign will conclude at 5 pm on April 21.
This is breaking news. Further details are awaited..