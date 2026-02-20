ETV Bharat / state

Dragging Gaurav's Family, Children Into 'Pak Link' Allegation By Assam CM Wrong Politics: Priyanka

Congress General Secretary and Chairperson of the party's Assam Screening Committee Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with state Congress President Gaurav Gogoi during the party meeting ahead of the state Legislative Assembly election, in Guwahati, Assam, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. ( PTI )

Guwahati: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for attacking Gaurav Gogoi over alleged Pakistan links, asserting that dragging his family and children into it is "wrong politics". After paying homage to Zubeen Garg at his cremation ground 'Zubeen Khetra' at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, Vadra said the singer was "above politics" and spread the message of love throughout his life.

"There are two types of leaders in politics -- one who does positive politics and the other who does polarisation. Gaurav Gogoi is doing the politics of love," she said when asked about Sarma's repeated attacks on the Assam Congress chief over alleged Pakistan links. Vadra asserted that Gogoi is "a positive person, and wants to bring positivity in politics".

"That is why such attacks on him are taking place. People of Assam understand this. But the attacks on Gaurav and his family are the wrong politics. Nobody should attack the family and children (of a political leader)," Vadra said.