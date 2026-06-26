ETV Bharat / state

Congress Leader Jailed For 3 Years For Defying Udupi Consumer Commission Order

Udupi: The Udupi district consumer commission has sentenced Congress leader Amrith Shenoy to three years of simple imprisonment for wilfully disobeying its order in a consumer dispute involving a flat transaction.

According to a court proceeding information blotter on Thursday, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found Shenoy guilty under Section 72 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, for failing to comply with its earlier direction issued in favour of complainant Santosh Pai.

The commission had directed Shenoy to execute and register Flat No. 304 in the Voyager Apartment in favour of the complainant. In the alternative, he was ordered to pay Rs 27.20 lakh along with nine per cent annual interest. After Shenoy allegedly failed to comply with the order, the complainant initiated execution proceedings.