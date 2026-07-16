Uttarakhand Congress Leader Critically Injured At Rahul Gandhi’s 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Rally Venue In Dehradun
Amar Mehta sustained a severe head injury after an iron cutter fell, during stage preparations ahead of Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Dehradun: A Congress leader was critically injured in an accident on Thursday while preparations were underway for Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's scheduled programme at Bannu School Ground in Dehradun.
According to reports, an iron cutter fell on the head of Congress leader Amar Mehta at the venue, leaving him with severe injuries. He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where his condition remains critical.
Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on Friday, July 17. During his visit, he will attend the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme at Bannu School Ground, where he is expected to interact with a large gathering of students. Congress leaders had been supervising the final arrangements at the venue since morning when the incident occurred.
'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is a nationwide youth and student outreach programme launched by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, to raise the voice of the youth and to unite students against repeated paper leaks, unemployment and education related issues.
Dhirendra Pratap, state Vice President of the Uttarakhand Congress, said that preparations for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event at the Bannu School Ground were in their final stages. “Waterproof tents were being installed using a crane when an iron cutter fell on Amar Mehta's head, causing severe injury. He was rushed to the hospital immediately. His condition remains critical, and doctors are administering CPR,” said Pratap.
Amar Mehta, a resident of Niranjanpur, has long been associated with the Congress party and has previously contested elections for the post of councillor.
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