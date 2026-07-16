ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Congress Leader Critically Injured At Rahul Gandhi’s 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Rally Venue In Dehradun

Dehradun: A Congress leader was critically injured in an accident on Thursday while preparations were underway for Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's scheduled programme at Bannu School Ground in Dehradun.

According to reports, an iron cutter fell on the head of Congress leader Amar Mehta at the venue, leaving him with severe injuries. He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on Friday, July 17. During his visit, he will attend the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme at Bannu School Ground, where he is expected to interact with a large gathering of students. Congress leaders had been supervising the final arrangements at the venue since morning when the incident occurred.