Congress Insiders Were Involved In 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal Attack: Nadda

Janjgir: BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress by alleging that some party members had roles in the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack, which led to the killing of state Congress leaders. He was speaking at the 'Janadesh Parab' (people's mandate festival) at the Khokhra Police Ground in Janjgir-Champa district to mark the completion of two years of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh led by CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

On May 25, 2013, Maoists attacked a convoy of Congress leaders during the party's 'Parivartan Rally' ahead of the assembly elections in the Jhiram valley in Bastar, killing 32 people, including then state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, former leader of opposition Mahendra Karma, and former union minister Vidyacharan Shukla.

Nadda said the Congress governments used to collude with Naxalites, while the "double-engine" government under PM Narendra Modi confronted Left-wing extremism head-on. Nadda was in charge of the BJP Chhattisgarh unit during the 2013 Jhiram Valley Naxal attack and closely witnessed developments related to it. "Today, I say this with great responsibility that no one else was providing information and confidential details about the Jhiram Valley incident. People from within were involved in getting their own people killed, and they were in contact with Naxalites. When protectors turn predators, the common people suffer the most," he said.

He said Congress's politics will no longer work in the country. "Going abroad and criticising the country has become Rahul Gandhi's agenda, even when Narendra Modi has been honoured with the highest awards by 23 countries, Rahul questions the airstrikes. Congress doesn't even know what the country needs. Rahul goes abroad and opposes India's airstrikes on Pakistan. Congress leaders don't know what tune the country wants to hear. It wants to hear the tune of nationalism, not the tune of selfishness," he added.

He said Congress's politics will no longer work in the country, and criticising the country from abroad has become Rahul Gandhi's agenda. Even when Narendra Modi was honoured with the highest awards by 23 countries, Rahul questions the airstrikes. "You oppose Article 370 and triple talaq, you raise questions about Operation Sindoor? You have trouble expressing happiness over the construction of the Ram Temple? Rahul was born with a silver spoon. You are educated and from a privileged background. But when Parliament is in session, you go to Germany. When India and Modiji are being honoured, you start criticising both," Nadd added.