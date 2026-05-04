ETV Bharat / state

Congress High Command To Decide Whether To Back TVK Or Not In TN House

New Delhi: The Congress was mulling supporting the new TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu and the party high command would take a final decision in the matter, party insiders said on Monday.

“Any decision to support the TVK will be taken by our high command. We have briefed our high command over the ground situation,” AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

The comments came shortly after it became clear that the debutant TVK had outperformed the two broad alliances led by the Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK respectively and had stunned the pollsters and the politicians alike.

The TVK, floated by actor turned politician Vijay, was leading in around 107/234 assembly seats and looked very close to the halfway mark of 118 seats needed to form a government. The Congress was leading in 5 seats, the DMK was leading in 58 seats and the AIADMK was leading in 47 seats.

The April 23 elections for all 234 assembly seats were seen as triangular with most watchers agreeing the contest was between the ruling DMK-led alliance and the opposition AIADMK-led group. The Congress was part of the DMK led alliance but had toyed with the idea of forging a pact with the TVK before the polls.

Later, the various exit polls on April 29 gave an edge to the DMK-led alliance but also showed a surge in favour of the TVK. The Congress leaders had then credited the projected win to the solid alliance and the work done by the coalition government since 2021.

AICC functionary Chella Kumar who contested the Krishnagiri seat acknowledged the results were surprising for the grand old party which would have to do a detailed analysis to find out what went wrong.

“The assembly poll results have thrown up different political dynamics in the state. The results are surprising for us. The TVK seems to have got the support from all sections of society. It appears they have taken most vote share from the DMK-led alliance. We will have to do a detailed analysis after getting feedback from our workers to find out the reasons for the results,” Chella Kumar told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, the strike rate of the Congress in 2026 was bad. The Congress which had won 18 out of 25 seats it contested in 2021, was leading in just 5 seats out of the 28 seats it contested in 2026.

“The voters, it seems, wanted an alternative to both the Dravidian parties and hence went with the TVK,” said Kumar.

While Chella Kumar refused to comment on whether the Congress should have forged an alliance with the TVK instead of the DMK, an AICC functionary noted that the move was certainly a mistake.