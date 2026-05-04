Congress High Command To Decide Whether To Back TVK Or Not In TN House
Party insiders said the results were surprising and showed voter preference for a third alternative over Dravidian parties and rivals DMK and AIADMK.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress was mulling supporting the new TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu and the party high command would take a final decision in the matter, party insiders said on Monday.
“Any decision to support the TVK will be taken by our high command. We have briefed our high command over the ground situation,” AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
The comments came shortly after it became clear that the debutant TVK had outperformed the two broad alliances led by the Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK respectively and had stunned the pollsters and the politicians alike.
The TVK, floated by actor turned politician Vijay, was leading in around 107/234 assembly seats and looked very close to the halfway mark of 118 seats needed to form a government. The Congress was leading in 5 seats, the DMK was leading in 58 seats and the AIADMK was leading in 47 seats.
The April 23 elections for all 234 assembly seats were seen as triangular with most watchers agreeing the contest was between the ruling DMK-led alliance and the opposition AIADMK-led group. The Congress was part of the DMK led alliance but had toyed with the idea of forging a pact with the TVK before the polls.
Later, the various exit polls on April 29 gave an edge to the DMK-led alliance but also showed a surge in favour of the TVK. The Congress leaders had then credited the projected win to the solid alliance and the work done by the coalition government since 2021.
AICC functionary Chella Kumar who contested the Krishnagiri seat acknowledged the results were surprising for the grand old party which would have to do a detailed analysis to find out what went wrong.
“The assembly poll results have thrown up different political dynamics in the state. The results are surprising for us. The TVK seems to have got the support from all sections of society. It appears they have taken most vote share from the DMK-led alliance. We will have to do a detailed analysis after getting feedback from our workers to find out the reasons for the results,” Chella Kumar told ETV Bharat.
According to party insiders, the strike rate of the Congress in 2026 was bad. The Congress which had won 18 out of 25 seats it contested in 2021, was leading in just 5 seats out of the 28 seats it contested in 2026.
“The voters, it seems, wanted an alternative to both the Dravidian parties and hence went with the TVK,” said Kumar.
While Chella Kumar refused to comment on whether the Congress should have forged an alliance with the TVK instead of the DMK, an AICC functionary noted that the move was certainly a mistake.
“It is not for me to comment on the issue. It was a party decision. As far as backing TVK is concerned, the high command will take a call. We are waiting for all the results to be out,” said Kumar.
“In hindsight, it looks like a mistake not to have had an alliance with the TVK. There was an undercurrent in favour of Vijay but we could not gauge it properly. It would have given the Congress an opportunity to regroup in the state. But it was also not easy to drop the DMK, an old ally,” an AICC functionary said.
Before the Congress-DMK seat sharing for the 2026 assembly polls had been finalised, there were heated exchanges and tough bargaining between the local leaders of the two sides as the grand old party demanded 39 seats, up from 25 it had contested in 2021, citing an improved ground strength.
As the Congress had won only 18 seats in 2021, the DMK was reluctant to concede more seats to the ally but finally agreed for 28 seats after the high command sent former union minister P Chidambaram to strike a deal with CM Stalin.
Much before the Congress-DMK talks started, a section of state leaders including AICC functionary Praveen Chakravarthy and a few Mps like Manickam Tagore and Jothimani had suggested an alliance with the TVK.
Congress insiders said they were rooting for an alliance with the TVK as the debutante party was attracting large crowds in its rallies including the youngsters. Also, at one point the TVK was open to giving 70 seats to the Congress.
During that period, the Congress workers wanted to go with the TVK but the state leaders wanted an alliance with old ally DMK as it was a bit difficult to predict how a debutante party would perform in the polls.
Moreover, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had a good bonding with chief minister MK Stalin and it looked a bit risky to drop the existing alliance in favour of an untested party, said Congress insiders.
Besides being close to Stalin, Rahul had reached out to Vijay when he was having problems over a stampede at his Karur rally in which 41 persons were killed and several injured.
The Congress has been out of power in Tamil Nadu for around 60 years. Over the past years, the grand old party backed the DMK led alliance but never got a chance to share power. This time the Congress managers had demanded a share in government if the alliance was voted back to power but the DMK did not agree to the idea. However, the DMK had assured the Congress that its local leaders might be accommodated in the various boards and corporations, if the alliance won again.