Congress High Command Signals Change In Karnataka; Siddaramaiah May Step Down, DK Shivakumar Set to Take Charge
Siddaramaiah is understood to have agreed to hand over the chief minister’s post to Shivakumar after discussions with the Congress high command in New Delhi.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 12:18 AM IST
Bengaluru: Speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka intensified on Tuesday after reports emerged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may step down within the next couple of days to make way for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, as part of an alleged power-sharing arrangement within the Congress.
According to party sources, Siddaramaiah is understood to have agreed to hand over the chief minister’s post to Shivakumar after discussions with the Congress high command in New Delhi. Sources said the Chief Minister had sought some time from the leadership and may take a final decision shortly.
However, there has been no official confirmation from either Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, or the Congress leadership regarding any change in leadership. The developments gained momentum after a marathon meeting held in Delhi involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal.
While speculation over a leadership transition dominated political circles, the Congress publicly denied reports of any imminent change in government. Addressing the media after the meeting, K.C. Venugopal said, “The discussions were related to the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections. Reports about a change in the Chief Minister are far from reality.”
He added, “Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and I held detailed discussions today. There is no truth in the speculation being circulated.” Despite the official denial, Congress sources indicated that the high command was inclined towards transferring leadership to DK Shivakumar. Sources also claimed that Siddaramaiah was offered a Rajya Sabha berth and a larger role in national politics.
According to insiders, the Chief Minister has reportedly discussed the issue with his close supporters and is said to have conveyed that he would abide by the party high command’s decision. The speculation further intensified after Siddaramaiah’s meeting with senior Congress leaders in Delhi. Political observers noted that the Chief Minister appeared visibly serious after emerging from the lengthy discussions, triggering fresh debate over his future.
Sources said Siddaramaiah returned to Bengaluru from Delhi on Tuesday night and later held discussions with some close ministers. Meanwhile, there are indications that a Congress Legislature Party meeting could be convened soon, where DK Shivakumar may be elected as the new legislature party leader if the leadership transition goes ahead.
Adding to the buzz, sources said AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala are likely to arrive in Bengaluru shortly to oversee the political developments and ensure a smooth transition if the leadership change is finalised.
Though the Congress leadership continues to dismiss the reports publicly, political activity within the party has fuelled speculation that Karnataka may witness rapid political developments by Thursday or Friday.
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