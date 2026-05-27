ETV Bharat / state

Congress High Command Signals Change In Karnataka; Siddaramaiah May Step Down, DK Shivakumar Set to Take Charge

Bengaluru: Speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka intensified on Tuesday after reports emerged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may step down within the next couple of days to make way for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, as part of an alleged power-sharing arrangement within the Congress.

According to party sources, Siddaramaiah is understood to have agreed to hand over the chief minister’s post to Shivakumar after discussions with the Congress high command in New Delhi. Sources said the Chief Minister had sought some time from the leadership and may take a final decision shortly.

However, there has been no official confirmation from either Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, or the Congress leadership regarding any change in leadership. The developments gained momentum after a marathon meeting held in Delhi involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

While speculation over a leadership transition dominated political circles, the Congress publicly denied reports of any imminent change in government. Addressing the media after the meeting, K.C. Venugopal said, “The discussions were related to the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections. Reports about a change in the Chief Minister are far from reality.”

He added, “Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and I held detailed discussions today. There is no truth in the speculation being circulated.” Despite the official denial, Congress sources indicated that the high command was inclined towards transferring leadership to DK Shivakumar. Sources also claimed that Siddaramaiah was offered a Rajya Sabha berth and a larger role in national politics.